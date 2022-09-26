Instantly connect with selfologi’s concierge team to explore over 15,000 treatment options from hundreds of practitioners and leading clinics across the UAE

Dubai, UAE: selfologi.com, the first-of-its-kind booking site for cosmetic treatments that is home to hundreds of the region’s best clinics, has launched the first digital concierge service to further innovate how consumers discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments. The exclusive, free feature instantly connects users with selfologi’s concierge team to help them choose from over 15,000 treatment options by more than 350 practitioners from leading clinics across the UAE. The service makes it even easier to explore a plethora of verified expert advice and comprehensive treatment guides, directly schedule and reschedule appointments, and evaluate flexible payment plans. Available now across selfologi’s social media channels, WhatsApp, and on call.

Unparalleled personalisation, accessibility, privacy, and peace of mind are cornerstones of the user journey. No matter the concern, selfologi’s concierge team can check practitioners’ availability in real-time to facilitate last-minute bookings, share recommendations that are authentic and personalised to specific needs, and outline clinics’ latest offers and deals. The team are also on hand to highlight suitable payment options – including interest-free instalments and paying only after the treatment.

“The launch of our innovative concierge service the region’s first marks a significant milestone in selfologi’s ambition to bring new clarity to the cosmetic treatments landscape,” said Rob Pye, CEO of selfologi. “After successfully launching the booking platform in March this year, our exclusive concierge service further solidifies our commitment to adapt to evolving consumer needs. Beyond delivering a convenient and trusted booking resource, the service speaks to the idea of being wherever the end-user is – whether on digital channels or traditional mediums. Ultimately our aim is to enable our customer to find and book their cosmetic treatment as easily, quickly, and transparently as possible.”

In tandem, clinics can enjoy the benefits of streamlined communications. A single point of contact within selfologi’s concierge team facilitates a frictionless user journey from start to finish with complete privacy. The team flag reminders and preparation tips before appointments and schedule follow-up sessions as needed, while also presenting practitioners with all the necessary information before a customer arrives to ensure a smooth customer experience.

selfologi goes beyond the aesthetic value of cosmetic treatments, to also focus on its life-changing value. Completely independent and impartial, the platform provides trusted information via fun and engaging content to help consumers make the right choice – from advice on skincare and self-care, to the ins and outs of treatments from the people who have experienced them first-hand. The platform is also the first in the region to initiate ratings and reviews for cosmetic treatments, so users can share their experiences with a like-minded community and empower others to embark on their own journey of self-care.

