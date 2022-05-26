First-of-its-kind digital platform recognised as one of the region’s most influential players in the entrepreneurial ecosystem for bringing cosmetic treatments into the e-commerce realm

The online marketplace continues to inspire a paradigm shift in how consumers discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments

Dubai, UAE: selfologi, the first-of-its-kind cosmetics treatments marketplace, received top honours as the Most Innovative Digital Healthcare Solution of The Year at the Entrepreneur ME E-Business Awards 2022, an annual event to recognise and reward the most prominent and successful individuals and organizations that are leading the e-business landscape in the region. The coveted accolade was presented to Tamer Wali, founder of selfologi in a distinguished gala ceremony, in the presence of some of the region’s most influential players in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Following an extensive judging process, selfologi was recognised for revolutionising how users discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments online. The digital platform was celebrated for advancing transparency and confidently connecting users directly with hundreds of trusted clinics and practitioners, while demystifying cosmetic treatments with original and informative content curated by industry experts in Arabic and English.

“We are honoured to be recognised as a leading innovator in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. This prestigious award is a testimony to our vision to surpass existing benchmarks and shape a new, digital-first future for cosmetic treatments in the Middle East and beyond,” said Tamer Wali, founder of selfologi. “We are humbled by the industry’s confidence in our ability to lead the e-business landscape in the region, while positively contributing to the UAE's efforts in advancing a futureproofed agenda in healthcare. By harnessing the full potential of digitalisation, transparency, and accessibility in a highly competitive market, we envision selfologi as a successful blueprint for digital transformation for the industry to adopt at-large,” he added.

selfologi aims to empower consumers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions, while giving them the opportunity to share their experiences and inspire others through ratings and reviews. Users can explore medically reviewed articles in Arabic and English, compare over ten-thousand treatment options from leading clinics across the UAE, and book preferred procedures directly on the platform.

Based in Dubai, UAE, selfologi is a first-of-its-kind platform that empowers consumers to discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments online. The cosmetics treatments marketplace offers consumers an unparalleled platform that informs, educates, and helps them to find their best selves. selfologi comprises a global team of experts with a vast array of digital knowledge and a deep understanding of the cosmetic treatments industry.