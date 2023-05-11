Riyadh: The US health and care products company iHerb and Korea's world leader in logistics solutions CJ Logistics, as a result of the regular meetings held by the E-Commerce Council, have chosen Riyadh as their operational hub in the Middle East and Africa to meet the growing demand of consumers, along with the attractiveness of the business environment in the Kingdom.



The companies signed an eight-year agreement whereby CJ Logistics will provide consumers in the Middle East and Africa with iHerb products through its global distribution centre (GDC) that specializes in e-commerce located in Riyadh's Integrated Logistics Bonded Zone, which will be established with the latest technology on an area of 18,000 square meters, and will have a daily production capacity of 15,000 shipments to link the geographical range of the Middle East, Africa and Europe.



President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz Al-Duailej handed over CJ Logistics a license to practice its commercial activities in the Kingdom. The handing-over ceremony was attended by Minister of Commerce and President of E-Commerce Council Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Korean Ambassador to the Kingdom Park Joon-yong, Chief Executive Officer of CJ Logistics Kang Sin-Ho and Chief Operating Officer of iHerb Miriee Chang.



Al-Qasabi stressed that the access of international companies to do business in the Kingdom is part of the growing interest in the promising opportunities available under the Saudi Vision 2030, which commits to the development of the e-commerce business system and its important role in the Saudi economy, especially as the Kingdom is one of the top ten developed countries in this field.