SelfDrive Intelligence Assistant (SIA) becomes the region’s first commercially launched conversational AI for car rentals, supporting 40+ languages and setting a global benchmark for human-like, intelligent booking experiences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — SelfDrive Mobility, the UAE’s homegrown smart mobility tech innovator, has announced a groundbreaking milestone with the commercial launch of SelfDrive Intelligence Assistant (SIA) — the country’s first multilingual, AI-powered car rental reservation engine designed to revolutionize how customers discover and book cars. This marks a defining leap forward for the regional and global mobility sector.

Accessible directly on the SelfDrive Mobility website and mobile, SIA introduces a new era of intuitive interaction. Users can search, compare, and complete their bookings simply by texting in their preferred language — making each interaction faster, smarter, and more personal.

Soham Shah, Founder and CEO of SelfDrive Mobility, said: “Today it’s a step forward into the future of mobility. SIA is the first commercially deployed conversational AI in the car rental industry, capable of transforming what used to be a multi-step process driven by UI /UX complications into a fluid, human-like dialogue. Whether a customer chooses English, Arabic, Mandarin, or any regional language, SIA makes the booking experience feel instinctive, intelligent, and personal.”

Powering a new era of mobility intelligence

SIA’s conversational intelligence spans more than 40 languages — including English, Arabic, Hindi, Mandarin, Malayalam, Russian, Tamil, Marathi, and Bengali — making it one of the most inclusive mobility technologies ever launched. Trained across more than 2.5 million user sessions, it delivers high contextual understanding, adaptive recommendations, and real-time personalization aligned to each user’s behavior. “SIA blends intelligence with intuition,” Shah added. “It listens, understands context, and responds instantly, turning complexity into conversation.”

Seamless, secure, and instant payments

SIA is built with customer confidence and convenience at its core — ensuring simplicity, trust, and speed in every booking. With its streamlined reservation journey, SelfDrive has introduced intelligent ‘Hot Keys’ — AI-powered prompts that make the user experience up to three times faster. Combined with instant booking confirmation through its proprietary fleet management system and advanced payment architecture supporting Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Apple Pay, and secure Pay-by-Link options, the entire process is completed within seconds. Each payment is protected with advanced encryption and global data security standards, ensuring complete privacy and reliability throughout the process.

From car selection to instant confirmation, SIA delivers a seamless, cashless, and secure experience — reflecting the next generation of customer trust in the digital mobility space.

Aligned with the UAE’s national AI vision

The launch of SIA is a testament to the UAE’s leadership in AI and digital innovation. Supporting the government’s vision to embed AI across key industries, SelfDrive’s innovation aligns with national strategies driving smarter, human-centered, and data-driven growth.

Recent studies show that 94 percent of UAE organizations view AI as vital for business advancement, positioning the nation as a global frontrunner in intelligent technology adoption. SIA exemplifies that commitment, debuting as a UAE-born innovation poised to redefine how people engage with mobility platforms worldwide.

Future-ready, human-driven mobility

While AI powers speed and precision, SelfDrive emphasizes that SIA enhances — not replaces — human expertise. Routine queries, price checks, and availability searches are automated, allowing customer agents to focus on more personalized assistance and higher-value interactions.

Shah said: “We strongly believe that AI accelerates the process, and people build the relationships. Together, that’s the future — intelligent, effortless, and deeply human.”

Since its soft launch, SelfDrive Mobility has already recorded a 25 percent increase in AI-driven bookings, demonstrating rapid consumer trust and excitement around conversational mobility.

To celebrate the official launch, SelfDrive is introducing exclusive offers for bookings made via SIA — with Dh100 off monthly rentals and Dh50 off daily or weekly bookings.

SIA is now live and ready to transform the car rental experience at www.selfdrive.ae.

The road ahead

SIA represents only the beginning of SelfDrive’s vision to create an ecosystem where AI becomes the co-pilot of every journey — understanding user behaviors, predicting preferences, and shaping a world where mobility is as natural as a conversation. SIA will soon make its way into SelfDrive apps across GCC and all other countries that it operates in, offering more personalized services. SIA’s intelligence will continue to evolve, making mobility more personalized, accessible, and globally connected.

About SelfDrive Mobility

Founded in 2017, SelfDrive Mobility has evolved into a leading multi-country mobility platform operating across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, the UK, Ireland, and Turkey. Serving more than 1.5 million customers from 95 nationalities, the company connects users to over 100 models from 50+ global automotive brands, redefining smart, flexible, and on-demand mobility solutions for today’s generation.