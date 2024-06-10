Dubai - Selfdrive.ae, the largest mobility tech platform, anticipates that 65% of the crowd traveling during Eid Al Adha festivities to the UAE will hail from GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. These travellers, seeking comfort and flexibility in transportation, are expected to turn to Selfdrive for their car rental needs.

“At Selfdrive, we understand the importance of seamless travel experiences, especially during festive occasions like Eid Al Adha. With our diverse fleet of vehicles and commitment to customer satisfaction, we are well-prepared to serve our customers from GCC countries and beyond, ensuring they have a memorable and hassle-free Eid celebration,” said Soham Shah, CEO of Selfdrive.ae.

Over the Eid holidays, the company foresees a surge in demand for their car rental services as families and individuals prepare to celebrate the joyous occasion across the region, expecting a consequent boost in rental demand by 30 percent.

Selfdrive is the largest car subscription and car rental mobility platform that intertwines technology with on-demand mobility. Operating across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and extending to the UK and Ireland, the company collaborates with top car manufacturers and dealerships to manage a robust fleet ready to serve you. Whether its a rental for a day, a subscription for a month, or a lease for a year, the Selfdrive mobile app is your gateway to a world of premium mobility solutions.