RIYADH – The Saudi Egyptian Investment Company (SEIC), a company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced today the acquisition of stakes owned by the Egyptian government, in four publicly listed companies on the Egyptian Exchange.

After obtaining all the regulatory approvals, SEIC will own shares in Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company, Misr Fertilizers Production Company, Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company; and E-Finance for Digital and Financial Investments SAE. The companies operate across promising sectors including fintech, logistics, and fertilizer sectors.

The acquisitions are in line with SEIC’s objective to invest in promising sectors in the Arab Republic of Egypt, which is considered one of the world’s emerging markets and one of the MENA region’s fastest-growing economies. The Company will invest in priority sectors including but not limited to, infrastructure, real estate development, health care, financial services, food and agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and other opportunistic investments.

SEIC aims to support PIF’s efforts to explore new investment opportunities in the MENA region that support the creation of long-term strategic economic partnerships to achieve sustainable returns to maximize PIF's assets in line with Vision 2030.

