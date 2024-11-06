SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- With the booming development of the global Fintech industry, WikiEXPO Dubai 2024, hosted by WikiGlobal and co-organized by WikiFX, will officially kick off on November 27, themed “Seeing Diversity, Trading Safely.” This event will bring together global elites to explore the future of Fintech.

The exhibition will cover popular sectors including forex, digital assets, online trading, and financial technology. Additionally, WikiGlobal will introduce several events focusing on trading security amid the diverse trends in investment development. Renowned influencers and industry elites from the global investment arena will gather at the WikiFX Business Community to share their professional insights and experiences, helping investors grasp market dynamics and investment opportunities better.

Since its launch, the WikiFX Business Community has attracted widespread attention from industry insiders. As the WikiEXPO Dubai approaches, the platform will host a variety of online and offline events, providing more business opportunities and avenues for participants. Companies are encouraged to collaboration with WikiFX to share resources, expand business networks, and create a more open industry ecosystem, collectively building a healthier and more trustworthy financial market environment.

The expo is expected to attract over 6,000 attendees, including nearly 100 prominent figures and industry leaders. They come from hot sectors such as forex, digital assets, online trading, and Fintech, bringing cutting-edge information and deep insights.

Strong Guest Lineup (Partial List)

Braden Perry：Partner - Kennyhertz Perry / Arbitrator - NFA&FINRA

Dr. Mohamed Damak: Sector Lead Financial Institutions & Global Head of Islamic Finance

Hasnae Taleb: Mintiply Capital Managing Partner

Gustavo Antonio Montero：Founder&Chairman of Carter Capital

Naushad Khadun：Lead Trainer - (FSI)Mauritius

Hafed Ajmi：Financial crime compliance/Virtual Assets compliance leader - PwC Middle East

Ishha Farha Quraishy：CEO - IFQ Technologies

WikiEXPO: The World’s Leading Fintech Expo

WikiEXPO aims to create the world’s leading Fintech exhibition, emphasizing the integration of various industry resources and advocating for healthy competition and orderly development within the sector. It serves as an industry grand event that combines authoritative information, industry insights, networking, and business opportunities.

Let’s look forward to the arrival of WikiEXPO Dubai and explore the future of diverse and secure trading together!

