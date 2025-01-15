Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties won in the ‘Experiential Marketing’ category at the 2024 Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers (MECS+R) Awards ceremony, held at Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah in Riyadh. The region’s premier platform for the recognition of outstanding achievements in the shopping center and retail industry, the MECS+R awards celebrate innovation, strategic excellence, and the transformative power of retail.

Founded in 1994, the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R) is the leading body representing the shopping center and retail industry in the Middle East and North Africa. The council supports its members through networking events, educational programs, and regional conferences. Seef Properties’ innovative Ramadan initiative, ‘Fawazeer Al Seef’ was recognized in the Experiential Marketing category for successfully capturing the essence of Ramadan by engaging with mall visitors in meaningful conversations about the holy month’s values and traditions, generating impressive audience engagement and expanding brand visibility through a series of daily interactive videos.

Reflecting on the win, Seef Properties CEO, Ahmed Yusuf said: “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional experiences for visitors at our commercial destinations. The ‘Fawazeer Al Seef’ campaign was a unique initiative that celebrated the values of the holy month of Ramadan in an engaging and creative way, while strengthening our bond with the local community and enhancing audience interaction. We are proud to have reached this regional milestone and remain dedicated to introducing distinctive campaigns that further elevate the shopping and entertainment experience for our visitors.”

The Fawazeer Al Seef campaign reached over 15 million people, with a majority of the audience being located in Bahrain and the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. The videos generated more than 2 million impressions and 17.2 million views, including three videos with over a million views each. Throughout the campaign, Seef Mall’s Instagram channel saw an increase of over 30,000 profile visits, and the videos received 6,600+ comments and 246,000+ likes, along with 14,600 shares. Additionally, over 600 gifts were distributed during the 30-day campaign.

-Ends-

Media contact:

Mohammed Isa

Perceptions PR & Digital

Email: mohammed@perceptions.me

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.