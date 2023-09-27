Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties signed a lease agreement to open the first Bahrain branch of the Joe & The Juice café at Al Liwan. The 122 sqm café offers a diverse selection of hot and cold beverages, including unique natural juice blends without unhealthy additives, served in a modern and enjoyable atmosphere.

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2002, Joe & The Juice’s chain of cafés has over 300 branches worldwide, including in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “We are pleased to announce this agreement with one of the world’s leading European cafes. Choosing Al Liwan as the location for its first branch in Bahrain’s market underscores the mall’s modern offerings and ability to attract a significant share of customers from a younger demographic. We are committed to launching innovative concepts within the industry and enriching Bahrain’s market with prestigious global brands.”

The café caters to a discerning and youthful target demographic with a fast-paced and health-conscious lifestyle. The chain’s appeal lies in its forward-thinking approach, providing a space where young consumers can enjoy a range of culinary choices, while allowing employees to dress as they like.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.

About Seef Mall

Seef Mall has been the premier shopping hub and entertainment destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 1997, and still continues to attract a large number of visitors from neighboring GCC countries through its diverse selection of international brands, variety of restaurants, and a wide range of entertainment facilities for adults and children to enjoy.