Seef Properties announced the successful launch and full operation of its solar power plant at Seef Mall – Muharraq, marking a significant milestone in the company’s sustainability journey and reinforcing its commitment to innovation, energy efficiency, and a greener future.

The achievement was made possible through Seef Properties’ strategic partnership with Yellow Door Energy (YDE), a leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa. The solar power purchase agreement (PPA) brings clean power to four of the company’s flagship retail destinations: Seef Mall – Seef District, Seef Mall – Isa Town, Seef Mall – Muharraq, and Al Liwan.

Under the supervision of Yellow Door Energy, the project’s solar developer, Comsip Al A’ali, part of global multi-technical services provider VINCI Energies, provided the installation and maintenance of the solar panels at Seef Mall – Muharraq, completing the project in record time. Design and construction began in November 2024, with the solar panels officially going live on 21 August 2025.

The project installed 3,770 high-efficiency solar panels, including bifacial panels, across rooftops and parking areas, covering 23,000 square meters, with a total capacity of 2.2 megawatts-peak (MWp). It will generate up to 3.3 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, reduce carbon emissions by 1,500 metric tons, lower operational costs, and enhance energy efficiency.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf, said: “We are proud of this achievement, which reflects our commitment to advanced engineering and sustainable technologies that enhance operational efficiency, minimize environmental impact, and support Bahrain's Net Zero 2060 goals. This project represents a key milestone in Seef Properties' leadership in retail environmental best practices, and we sincerely value our partners, Yellow Door Energy as the solar developer and Comsip Al A'ali as the solar contractor, for delivering it efficiently and on schedule.”

Yellow Door Energy Middle East CEO, Hisham F. Alhegelan , added: “We congratulate Seef Properties on the successful inauguration of the solar power plant at Seef Mall – Muharraq. Yellow Door Energy is proud to provide the power purchase agreement and to help deliver both cost savings and cleaner energy for this landmark retail destination. This project reflects our commitment to supporting Bahrain’s Net Zero by 2060 target and to growing our renewable energy portfolio in the Kingdom.”

As the company celebrates this achievement, work continues at an accelerated pace to complete the installation and operation of solar power stations in the other commercial complexes. The full project, featuring over 15,000 panels with 8.9 megawatts-peak (MWp) in capacity, will generate substantial clean energy annually, further supporting Bahrain’s green and sustainable economy goals.