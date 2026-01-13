Seef Properties, a leading integrated real estate development and asset management company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the continued growth and expansion of its use of the global "Yardi" platform, following the successful implementation of the system more than a year ago. This step forms part of the Company’s digital transformation programme aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and advancing real estate asset management, with a positive impact on the quality of services provided to tenants and visitors across its various projects.

This approach comes within the framework of strengthening operational and financial integration through Yardi’s interconnected cloud-based solutions. The platform has contributed to standardising operational procedures, improving data integration, and enhancing the efficiency of real estate portfolio management, while also supporting the user experience across the mixed-use assets managed by Seef Properties. In addition, it has helped accelerate responses to tenant requests, enhance operational transparency, and improve the quality of reporting and data accuracy, thereby supporting informed decision-making at various levels.

As part of its development plan, Seef Properties continues to expand the scope of platform usage and to develop additional functions and processes linked to the system. This ensures greater scalability and alignment with the Company’s current and future needs, while enhancing its readiness for growth and regional expansion in line with its strategic vision, which is centred on digital transformation to improve efficiency and operational performance.

On this occasion, Mr Mohammed Baqi, Chief Financial Officer at Seef Properties, said “The enhanced use of the 'Yardi' platform comes after the positive results we achieved during the first year of implementation. We have successfully unified operational and financial data within a single system, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making, enhancing the tenant experience, and improving service quality across the Company’s various projects. We firmly believe that digital transformation is an ongoing journey, the benefits of which we are already seeing today in improved efficiency and more advanced ways of working.”

He added, “We are keen to collaborate with experienced technology partners to support the development of a more structured and efficient operating ecosystem. This approach underpins our medium- and long-term development plans and strengthens our readiness for future expansion, in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, which focuses on accelerating digital transformation, enhancing the efficiency of economic sectors, and supporting sustainable business growth.”

For his part, Mr Said Haider, Senior Manager at Yardi, said: “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Seef Properties in developing and expanding the use of our technology solutions, supporting the transition of its real estate operations towards a more integrated digital environment. We look forward to building on the progress achieved during the operational phase by further enhancing data integration across departments and improving process efficiency, in line with growth plans and long-term sustainability in the real estate market.”

"Yardi" is a leading global provider of integrated software solutions for real estate management, offering advanced platforms for asset management, accounting, operations, tenant services and intelligent analytics. Its solutions are used by companies worldwide to streamline operations and enhance operational efficiency through a unified platform.