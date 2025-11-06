Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Mr Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, extended his warm congratulations to the Chairwoman and members of the Board of Directors of INJAZ Bahrain, as well as to all those involved in its operations, on the occasion of the inauguration of the organisation’s new headquarters.

Mr Yusuf noted that this national milestone reflects the Kingdom of Bahrain’s strong commitment to youth empowerment, a commitment that embodies the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to invest in the promising potential of Bahraini youth and prepare a creative generation capable of competing in various fields.

He also highlighted the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in supporting Bahraini youth through pioneering national initiatives and specialised programmes. Mr Yusuf further emphasised that such leadership-driven support serves as an inspiration for national institutions to strengthen their role in nurturing talents and preparing future generations to lead the nation’s development journey.

Moreover, Mr Yusuf praised the prominent role played by INJAZ Bahrain, under the leadership of Her Highness Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairwoman of the Board, in supporting young people, developing their skills, and enhancing their capabilities to enable them to play an active and vital role as true partners in nation-building. He also expressed deep appreciation for the unlimited support extended to the organisation by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, which has helped reinforce INJAZ Bahrain’s position as a pioneering national platform for youth empowerment.

This came during a ceremony hosted by INJAZ Bahrain to honour its sponsors and supporters, where Mr Yusuf expressed his pride in Seef Properties’ contribution to this significant milestone, which marks a new phase in empowering and equipping Bahraini youth, while he also affirmed that this partnership stems from the company’s firm belief in the importance of supporting national initiatives and fostering young potential.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Yusuf stated “At Seef Properties, we believe that our corporate social responsibility extends beyond business to include active participation in building a conscious and capable generation that will lead Bahrain’s sustainable development. We are proud of our strategic partnership with INJAZ Bahrain, which reflects our deep conviction in the role of youth in entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership.”

He added “For over two decades, INJAZ Bahrain has proven its leadership through its innovative programmes in entrepreneurship, financial literacy and digital skills. We look forward to seeing its new headquarters serve as an inspiring hub that equips young people with the tools and knowledge needed to meet future challenges. Seef Properties remains committed to supporting all national initiatives and projects that contribute to building a brighter future for Bahrain’s ambitious youth.”

About Seef Properties

Founded in 1999, Seef Properties B.S.C. is a publicly listed company on the Bahrain Bourse since 2007, headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company has become a leading force in the retail, hospitality, entertainment, and real estate development sectors across the Kingdom. Seef Properties manages an extensive portfolio of assets, reinforcing its position as a distinguished brand.

The company’s vision is driven by innovation and diversification, underpinned by its commitment to the highest standards and values to achieve excellence and satisfaction for shareholders, partners, and customers alike. Its current activities focus on the development, ownership, and management of a diverse real estate investment portfolio serving the retail, leisure, and hospitality sectors.