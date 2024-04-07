Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties signed an agreement with the Gulf Hotels Group (“GHG”) to open a new branch of China Garden restaurant at Al Liwan. The move marks the first expansion of the restaurant outside of its original location at the Gulf Hotel, in line with the Group's strategy to diversify its dining offerings and introduce its homegrown F&B brands to a wider audience. The ceremony was attended by Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf, GHG Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Janahi, and representatives from both parties.

China Garden first opened its doors in The Gulf Hotel in 1996, offering a range of authentic Chinese dishes. The newly opened concept integrates the same flavors with a contemporary design, lively environment, and unique energetic vibe.

Seef Properties CEO, Ahmed Yusuf said: “Choosing Al Liwan as the location for China Garden its appeal and strategic viability. Seef Properties has long been a trusted partner capable of attracting reputable tenants, and the decision to open this restaurant is in line with our commitment to enhancing Bahrain's retail offerings. We're pleased to support China Garden's expansion and provide more quality dining choices in the Kingdom.”

GHG Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Janahi said: “We are delighted to bring the flavors of China to Al Liwan. This new addition showcases our commitment to diversifying our F&B offerings and expanding into different segments of the market. This outlet is the first of many exciting and innovative dining concepts the Group is planning to introduce and enhance the local gastronomic scene.”

For over 50 years, the Gulf Hotel has brought the finest cuisines from around the world to the shores of Bahrain. Firmly positioned as a gastronomic paradise, the hotel houses 14 of Bahrain’s leading award-winning dining restaurants including China Garden, Sato, La Pergola, Takht Jamsheed, Royal Thai, Fusions by Tala and more. China Garden offers a wide selection of Szechuan, Cantonese and Pekingese specialties authentically prepared by Chinese Chefs. It won several awards over the years, including FACT best Chinese restaurant in Bahrain in 2023, 2022, and 2021 and was awarded as Bahrain’s best restaurant by Bahrain Confidential in 2023.

Al Liwan recently won the prestigious ‘Design and Development’ category at the 2023 Middle East Shopping Centre and Retailer Awards. The recognition comes against the backdrop of strong competition from across the Middle East, emphasizing the mall’s distinctive standing among mixed-use developments in the MENA region.

Media contact:

Mohammed Isa

Perceptions PR & Digital

Email: mohammed@perceptions.me

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.

About Gulf Hotels Group:

Gulf Hotels Group BSC is a public limited liability company quoted on the Bahrain Stock Exchange incorporated in 1967, under the name of Bahrain Hotels Company. The Group is chaired by Mr. Farouk Almoayyed and is led by a Board of distinguished, well-established and influential businessmen. The vision of the then Bahrain Hotels Company was to provide a standard of hospitality unrivalled on the Island, which was duly delivered with the opening of Bahrain’s first 5 star property, the Gulf Hotel. Over 55 years later, this philosophy remains the same although the Group has continually expanded and upgraded its services to meet the modern day demands.