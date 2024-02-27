Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Seoul, South Korea — Seed Group, a leading company under the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has taken a significant step towards revolutionising the travel industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region through its strategic partnership with Seoul-based hospitality tech startup ONDA.

With a strong presence in South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan, ONDA is transforming the labor-intensive hospitality industry with digital and data. ONDA supports the continuous growth of the hospitality industry, providing both digital transformation solutions and B2B platforms that enable properties around the world to increase their online sales and operational efficiency.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group, expressed his excitement about this partnership, saying, “We are delighted to collaborate with ONDA, a forward-thinking hospitality technology company with an impressive track record. Seed Group is committed to identifying and partnering with innovative companies that can bring positive changes to the Middle East market. ONDA's expertise and technology will undoubtedly redefine the landscape of the MENA travel industry, enhancing the guest experience and operational efficiency for accommodations across the region.”

“We are incredibly enthusiastic about our partnership with Seed Group, a pivotal advancement in ONDA’s global journey. This venture not only symbolises a significant opportunity for us to showcase our leading-edge hospitality technology but also marks the beginning of providing our innovative solutions to newly launching hotels in the MENA region. We are confident that this collaboration will redefine the hospitality landscape, underscoring ONDA’s commitment as a key driver behind the industry’s technological evolution.”

Established in 2016, ONDA embarked on its journey as a B2B hospitality tech startup. ONDA now distributes 700,000 properties from vacation rentals to luxury hotels and resorts across 60 online channels globally. ONDA also drives digital transformation in the hospitality industry, providing operational solutions to more than 4,500 properties worldwide. In recent years, ONDA has successfully led digital transformation from operations to online sales for premium hotels and large resorts, gaining acclaim in the Korean and Southeast Asian hospitality industry.

This partnership signifies a significant milestone in ONDA's global expansion strategy, providing them with a gateway to the Middle East and an opportunity to create valuable connections for their continued success in Dubai and the broader Middle East region. As a part of Seed Group’s vast network and influence in the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications sectors, ONDA will gain access to critical resources and a strategic platform to navigate the MENA market successfully.

Seed Group is a prominent presence in the Middle East's technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscape, with over 20 years of forming successful strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions. These collaborations have been instrumental in accelerating sustainable market entry and establishing a significant presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

With ONDA's groundbreaking technology and Seed Group's extensive experience in the MENA region, this partnership is set to reshape the hospitality industry in the Middle East and North Africa. Together, they aim to enhance the guest experience and empower accommodations of all sizes with the tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving travel industry.

About ONDA

ONDA is a hospitality technology and data company that distributes around 70% of the domestic online accommodation booking market in Korea. It has built strong partnerships with major global tech companies, including becoming the first Airbnb Preferred Partner and the first Google Hotel partner in Korea. In 2022, ONDA was selected for “The Baby Unicorn Project” by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and was named in the Financial Times list, "Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies” for the second consecutive year in 2022-2023. In Skift’s "Global PMS Vendor" list, a renowned U.S. travel research company, ONDA ranked 34th, becoming the first Korean company to do so. With such significant strides, ONDA is on track to become a leading player in the global hotel tech market. For more information, visit global.onda.me.

About Seed Group

Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group’s goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet the Private Office’s criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com.

