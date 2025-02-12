Dubai, UAE: SEE Institute, the leading hub for sustainability education, research, and business incubation, has entered into a strategic partnership with Prototypes for Humanity, the global platform dedicated to supporting academic innovations with positive social and environmental impact. This collaboration aims to advance sustainable practices and drive impactful innovation within Dubai and the broader United Arab Emirates.

The partnership will focus on opening market access and providing technology validation opportunities for innovative projects within Dubai and the UAE. By leveraging each other's expertise and resources, both organizations aim to identify and support joint innovation initiatives that align with their shared vision of sustainable development. This collaboration underscores a mutual commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for transformative solutions.

The signing took place at SEE Institute, the first net zero emissions building in the region, located in The Sustainable City, Dubai. As a model for sustainability and innovation, the institute is renowned for its commitment to promoting low-carbon living and accelerating climate action through professional training, public education, and research initiatives. It plays a key role in streamlining sustainability efforts and advancing net zero strategies across various sectors.

Engineer Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Institute, said: "In an era of rapid technological advancement, fostering innovation and embracing cutting-edge solutions is essential to addressing environmental and societal challenges. This partnership ensures that sustainability-driven advancements keep pace with global needs, delivering real-world solutions that drive climate action and strengthen social and economic resilience. By collaborating with Prototypes for Humanity, we are creating a platform where the brightest ideas can thrive, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for sustainability-driven innovation."

Prototypes for Humanity, an initiative by the Art Dubai Group, supports academic innovators creating tangible solutions for complex challenges through a series of offerings, including the Dubai Future Solutions - Prototypes for Humanity programme, enabling projects by top university students worldwide to be promoted, piloted and developed in Dubai.

Benedict Floyd, CEO and Co-founder of Art Dubai Group, said: "Innovation is only as powerful as the opportunities it is given to grow. Through this collaboration with SEE Institute, we are ensuring that some of the most forward-thinking ideas move beyond concept into meaningful action. By providing the right support structure, we can turn bold academic research into scalable solutions that have real-world impact across industries and communities."

Through this partnership, SEE Institute and Prototypes for Humanity are taking significant strides in addressing environmental and societal challenges through innovative approaches, further cementing Dubai’s status as a global center for sustainability-driven advancements.

About SEE Institute

SEE Institute is a hub for sustainability education, applied and institutional research and business incubation, seeking to enhance knowledge sharing, foster partnerships and empower sustainable practices around the world. SEE Institute oversees a diverse curriculum of professional education programs, conducts data-driven research projects in collaboration with governments, industry, and academia and supports innovative start-ups in the sustainability field.

The pioneering net zero emissions building hosts world-class events and conferences, which are elevated by state-of-the-art technology and immersive theatre and cultural destination. SEE Institute uses its location The Sustainable City in Dubai as a living lab, testing prototypes, collecting data, and running pilot programmes within real life contexts.

About Prototypes for Humanity

Prototypes for Humanity (P4H) is the most diverse assembly of innovations that has the power to change the world, with programmes and activities to raise awareness of global problems, celebrate solutions, and catalyse action for positive social and environmental impact. An initiative by the Art Dubai Group with a track-record going back a decade, P4H announced a significant evolution of its yearly event in 2024, through the launch of Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity, in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation. The programme is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.