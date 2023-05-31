Dubai – SEDCO, a global leader in providing customer experience and digital branch transformation solutions, launched FASTSERV® Mobile and FASTSERV® Meet at Seamless Middle East 2023. The new modules offer seamless management of physical and digital journeys, enabling customers to access services from different organizations across various sectors, and getting served smart and fast.

FASTSERV® Mobile empowers customers to plan their physical visits ahead, book appointments, issue e-tickets, view the nearest branch with the least waiting time, and navigate its locations smoothly. On the other hand, FASTSERV® Meet facilitates advisory services through virtual appointments via video calls, eliminating the need for physical visits and streamlining service delivery.

Majdi Shawish, CEO of SEDCO, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, “We are delighted to launch our latest innovation in customer experience, FASTSERV® Mobile and FASTSERV® Meet to complete our FASTSERV® platform, providing a comprehensive customer experience that goes beyond the branch to a digital journey. Many of the services provided at branches and call centres can now be delivered in a fast and smart manner through video calls, eliminating travel and waiting times. It completely gets rid of the usual confusion and hassle encountered at the regular call centre, improving customer experience significantly.”

Shawish emphasized that FASTSERV® Mobile and FASTSERV® Meet empower businesses to enhance efficiency, reach a wider customer base, and deliver seamless experiences to both pre-booked and walk-in customers. By reducing waiting times and optimizing staff utilization, businesses can improve overall branch efficiency.

SEDCO’s CEO also highlighted the cost-saving benefits of FASTSERV® Meet, reducing the need for additional staff or branches. Through advertisement widgets, businesses can effectively promote services and flagship branches, ensuring exceptional customer experiences.

“This is our seventh-year participation in Seamless ME exhibition, providing a massive opportunity to showcase our latest innovations, share our vision, and demonstrate our cutting-edge solutions in the market. This happens at a time when SEDCO is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Along with the demonstration of our latest FASTSERV® innovations, we have also showcased the latest advancements in smart digital branches tailored for the banking sector at the exhibition,” Shawish further elaborated.

Shawish reflected on the company's milestone, stating, "Our 40th year is a testament to our resilience and commitment to continuous reinvention, staying ahead with the latest technologies and industry trends. SEDCO has evolved over four decades, achieving numerous milestones and establishing itself as a trusted partner in customer experience management."

He further emphasized SEDCO's dedication to driving digital transformation to reshape the future of the banking and financial services sector, revolutionizing customer experiences through self-service machines and the integration of AI technologies.

Looking ahead, SEDCO envisions customer experience management playing a pivotal role in shaping industries. With a focus on cloud, mobility, AI, and fintech SEDCO remains committed to innovation, creating seamless solutions for physical and virtual customer journeys. Their unwavering commitment to exceptional experiences positions them as a global leader meeting the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

SEDCO is a leading global company in digital branch transformation, queue management systems, virtual queuing, and self-service solutions. The company caters to 5,500 branches of companies and 60,000 installations in 50 countries around the world.

About SEDCO

Specialized in providing Self Service and Advanced Queue Management Solutions, SEDCO helps Banks, Telecom, Governments, Healthcare, Retail, and Utilities to transform into smart digital branches to improve customer experience and reduce operational cost.

SEDCO has solid relationships with over 80 partners worldwide, with thousands of installations around the globe.

Headquartered in Dubai, SEDCO designs, customizes, and delivers all the hardware and software of its digital branch transformation solutions in-house including Self Service Solutions, Self Service Kiosks, Customer Visit Management Solutions, Virtual Queuing Management, CEM Mobile Application, Queuing Management System, Customer Feedback System, Digital Signage System, and Business Intelligence System.

For more information about SEDCO branch transformation solutions, please contact

marketing@sedco.co and visit www.sedco.co.

For media queries, please contact

Mayukh Sikdar

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

Email: mayukh@watermelonme.com