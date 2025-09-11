Saudi Arabia’s interior fit-out market is forecast to exceed USD 5 billion by 2030, fuelled by Vision 2030’s giga-project boom and the growing demand for modern, premium interiors. Against this backdrop, Sedar Global, the Middle East’s leading manufacturer, designer and installer of premium window and wall décor, showcased an expanded portfolio at INDEX Saudi Arabia 2025. The company highlighted its integrated approach to design – from consultation and customisation to installation – reinforcing its position as a key solutions provider in one of the world’s fastest-growing interiors markets.

“Saudi Arabia remains one of our fastest-growing markets,” said Jalal Selo, Sales Development Director at Sedar Global. “INDEX Saudi gave us the opportunity to deepen relationships, expand collaborations, and showcase the new solutions we are bringing to the region.”

The Saudi interior design sector, valued at USD 20.12 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 33.90 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.92%. This rapid growth is being driven by flagship Vision 2030 developments such as The Line, Diriyah Gate, Trojena, and the Red Sea Development, alongside major hospitality, retail, and residential investments. For Sedar Global, which has been shaping interiors across the Middle East for more than 135 years, the Kingdom represented both a priority market and a natural extension of its heritage.

Founded in 1892, Sedar Global has grown from a family-owned regional business into an international interiors powerhouse. Today the company operates in 11 countries with more than 30 showrooms across the GCC and MENA region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, Iraq, Yemen, Qatar, Oman, and Sudan, alongside a dedicated design hub in Northern Italy. This global reach allows Sedar to merge world-class design with deep local knowledge, making it a trusted partner for both B2B and B2C clients.

At INDEX Saudi 2025, Sedar presented its latest portfolio, ranging from blinds, curtains, wallpapers and upholstery to folding doors, awnings, pergolas, and smart-home automation systems. Among the highlights was the Roller Blind Contour, a contemporary design that layered multiple roller blinds to create depth within interiors. The system reflected Sedar’s broader design philosophy: to combine functionality with timeless style.

Sedar also highlighted its growing investment in sustainable solutions. Responding to consumer demand for eco-conscious interiors, Sedar expanded its upholstery and reupholstery services to promote recycling and extend the life of furniture. This shift complemented Sedar’s network of international partners, which includes luxury names such as Armani/Casa, Versace Home, Missoni Home, Swarovski, and Jannelli Volpi, as well as automation leader Somfy. A recent collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York further underscored Sedar’s ability to merge global cultural influence with interior design, creating collections that resonated with both heritage and contemporary aesthetics. Together, these collaborations gave Sedar clients access to thousands of fabrics and finishes sourced from some of the world’s finest factories.

The company’s project portfolio underscored its versatility and scale. In the past year alone, Sedar delivered work for the Oman Across Ages Museum, the Najmat Tower in Abu Dhabi, the Student Affairs Building in Doha, and the Kempinski Business Bay in Dubai. These built on a legacy of landmark projects that included the Burj Al Arab, King Khalid International Airport, and Saudi Aramco facilities. Such references demonstrated Sedar’s ability to meet the demands of mega-developments while maintaining the bespoke service and craftsmanship that has defined the brand since its founding.

By combining more than a century of heritage with a forward-looking approach to innovation, Sedar Global continued to set benchmarks in the regional interiors market. Whether delivering commercial fit-outs at scale or bespoke residential projects, the company remained committed to quality, sustainability, and customer service. INDEX Saudi 2025 marked another milestone in Sedar’s journey, reinforcing its role as a leading partner in shaping the interiors of tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.sedarglobal.com

About Sedar Global

Catering to the window and wall décor industry for over 130 years, Sedar Global offer curtains, wallpaper, awnings, blinds, folding doors, curtain accessories and pillows from Marco Polo, Fujikawa, Amazona, Anatartica as well as internationally renowned names including Jannelli & Volpi, Armani/Casa, Swarovski, Versace, Somfy and York Weave amongst others

One of the world’s leading companies in manufacture, design and installation of window and wall décor Sedar has over 30 showrooms across 11 countries including the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq and is in the process of expanding across further territories worldwide.

Sedar Global meet the highest in international retail standards offering a unique one-stop-shop experience through their showrooms and digital platform that integrate advanced technology, manufacturing, design, product ranges and personalised services for customers.

Instagram and Facebook: @SedarGlobal

For media enquiries please contact:

Georgina Brace - Galerie The Agency

E: georgina@galerietheagency.com