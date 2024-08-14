DUBAI and JOHANNESBOURG – Sectigo, the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM) is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with TRINEXIA, aimed at expanding its footprint in the Middle East and Africa. Trusted by over 700,000 businesses worldwide, Sectigo's digital security solutions are relied upon by more than 36% of Fortune 1000 companies, many of which have their headquarters in the MEA region, including the UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Nigeria. These companies span industries such as real estate, entertainment, financial services, and property management, underscoring Sectigo's industry-leading expertise.

Digital certificates play an essential role in authenticating and securing online communications in organizations of all sizes. The parallel trend of proliferation of certificates and shortening certificate lifespans over the years have resulted in an increased need for certificate management.

The Middle East and Africa regions face significant cybersecurity challenges, Sectigo’s presence in these markets demonstrates a strong commitment to making CLM a standard practice for enterprise customers as they transition to 90-day certificate lifecycles as well as helping them embracing the post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

Many organizations are unprepared for quantum computing, and PQC is increasingly becoming a pressing C-level issue. The current risk involves harvest-and-decrypt attacks, where cybercriminals steal encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it in the future using quantum computers. Organizations need to prepare now by transitioning to quantum-resistant cryptography and Sectigo is at the forefront of this transition, offering comprehensive and proactive approaches along with strategic blueprints to ensure quantum resilience.

Notably, Sectigo has established partnerships with key entities in the UAE, Saudi and Qatar, spanning industries such as real estate, entertainment, financial services and property management.

“The strategic partnership between Sectigo and TRINEXIA underscores a shared commitment to enhancing digital trust and security across the Middle East and Africa. The partnership will enable customers of all sizes in the Middle East and Africa to leverage advantages of Sectigo’s best in class Certificate Lifecycle management platform to establish digital trust.” said Ottavio Camponeschi, VP Sales (EMEA) at Sectigo. “Our solution will instantly enhance the efficiency and efficacy of organizational security resources. Both Sectigo and TRINEXIA stand as trusted partners in the region and will grow even more prominent as organizations seek partners with proven and cutting-edge technology solutions.”

Sectigo have also announced the addition of several individuals directly supporting the MEA Market:

Lorenzo Bartolini , Regional Sales Manager Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa

Rida Benbrahim , Senior Solution Architect EMEA

Majid Taharast, Channel and Alliances Middle East and Africa

Aaron Kanagu, Business Development Representative Middle East and Africa

About Sectigo:

Sectigo is the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), with automated solutions and digital certificates that secure every human and machine identity for the world’s largest brands. Its automated, cloud-native, universal CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols across the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TRINEXIA:

Established in 1999, TRINEXIA is a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-added Distributor, and a leader in providing the most trusted solutions within Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, Application Security, Identity & Payments, Data Security & Governance space. We are a pure-play provider of cybersecurity and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises. At TRINEXIA, we are consistently and successfully adding great value to our partner community, with our partners, we design and deliver intuitive, trusted, and leading solutions that are customized to achieve the required results, whilst being admired for our people, partnerships, and performance.

For more information visit www.trinexia.com and follow us across all social media platforms.