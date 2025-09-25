Dubai: As part of Dubai’s commitment to empowering national talent and equipping them with the knowledge needed to lead the future of global trade, Dubai Customs and DP World, in collaboration with Dubai Business College at the University of Dubai, have launched the second cohort of the Scholarship Program, comprising 52 students. This is part of a strategic partnership aimed at developing a generation of skilled professionals in trade, logistics, and customs.

The launch of this cohort follows the great success of the first, which included 29 Emirati students who joined specialized academic programs and secured direct employment opportunities in the trade and logistics sectors, while others participated in advanced training programs within DP World and Dubai Customs. This demonstrates the added value of the program as a national platform for developing future leaders.

The program offers full scholarships to high-achieving students to study business administration in the fields of global trade, customs, and logistics, supporting Dubai’s D33 economic agenda.

A national project for building the future

Dubai Customs and DP World have emphasized that investing in human capital is the best investment, noting that the program strengthens Dubai’s position as a global trade hub and reflects the vision of the wise leadership in preparing a new generation of Emirati talent capable of driving innovation and shaping the future. The Scholarship Program is a pivotal strategic initiative that combines academic learning with practical experience and represents an active partnership between educational institutions and the public and private sectors, preparing Emirati youth to contribute effectively to sustainable development.