Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 138 storytellers from CNN Academy Abu Dhabi, including 95 international students visiting Abu Dhabi for the first time, were guided to a tour of the Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue Center and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi including the Marine Life Theme Park’s Animal Care Center. The CNN Academy Abu Dhabi journalists hailed from the USA, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Ireland and Iraqi Kurdistan in addition to 45 participants from the Abu Dhabi cohort.

The 4th cycle of CNN Academy Abu Dhabi, a training program that began in September, brought participants from CNN Academy worldwide together for intensive training on different subjects. The four months program aims to equip emerging journalists with the essential skills needed in today’s media landscape, emphasizing the integration of AI into journalism practices.

The group enjoyed a tour of The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center’s facility, where they learned about the day-to-day tasks of the expert zoological and rescue teams and how injured animals are being rehabilitated and released back to their natural habitat. The Center maintains a rescue team available around the clock, 365 days a year where they recently rescued, rehabilitated and returned five sea turtles, a sea snake and an injured bird back to their natural habitats. Led by marine conservationists and ecologists, the Center also conducts advanced research on several marine topics including seagrass cultivation, indigenous Arabian Gulf marine life and ecosystems. It has partnered with institutions like New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) for joint research projects on local marine species and coral bleaching.

Rob Yordi, General Curator at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, said, “We are delighted to welcome a cohort from CNN Academy Abu Dhabi for the second year running. These bright young minds will be the leading voices in the media in the years to come. We hope that giving participants a glimpse into our facilities will encourage reporting on environmental issues and influence the community to support our marine conservation efforts at The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center.”

Following the Center’s tour, the group walked towards SeaWorld Abu Dhabi where they were guided by one of the educators as they explored the World’s Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park’s eight immersive realms and its “One Ocean” story. The group then toured SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s Animal Care Center where they witnessed real-time animal health checks and medical treatments performed by animal care specialists.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center have recently earned the esteemed Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) accreditation alongside being the region’s first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare. These revered accreditations are testament to SeaWorld’s over 60 years of experience and knowledge in animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation that is now brought to the UAE and wider region. With every ticket purchase, guests visiting SeaWorld Abu Dhabi also contribute to the conservation efforts of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center as part of the “Admission with a Mission” initiative.

About SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi operated by Miral Experiences is the World’s Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park which tells a captivating 'One Ocean' story that uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean, inspiring a deep commitment to conserving our planet. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi delivers fun, engaging, and immersive family-friendly experiences through eight uniquely themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, exciting rides, inspiring entertainment, as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is committed to providing the highest standard of animal welfare based on best practices and standards set by internationally recognized animal welfare organizations. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the region’s first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare and is the region’s third facility to earn the esteemed Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) accreditation. Representing the next generation of zoological care, the animal habitats at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi have been custom designed using state-of-the art technology and a welfare-focused approach. Every day, the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi team of highly experienced and passionate veterinarians, scientists, animal care specialists, and educators devote their lives to caring for animals while also inspiring the next generation to protect and advocate for the ocean.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also home to the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region serving as an advanced marine science knowledge hub and a key contributor to marine life conservation. Building on the SeaWorld legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, the Center aims to bring SeaWorld’s over 60 years of experience and knowledge in animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of magnetic experiences in partnership with United Parks & Resorts and is the first new SeaWorld Park in 30 years and the first outside the US. Now operational, this first-of-its-kind indoor Marine Life Theme Park is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

About the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, serving as an advanced knowledge hub for marine science. Building on SeaWorld’s legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center aims to bring over 60 years of experience and knowledge in marine animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a world-class facility that is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) for its exceptional standards of animal care and welfare and is led by marine scientists, veterinarians, animal care professionals, marine animal rescue experts and educators who collaborate with peers, environmental organizations, regulators and academic institutions to impact long-term conservation efforts in the region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a dedicated marine science facility outfitted with specialized equipment for research, rescue, rehabilitation and education operations. The Center brings together state-of-the-art research laboratories equipped with an aquaculture facility, a veterinary hospital, access to a shared necropsy facility, rescue pools with a rescue clinic as well as a wide-ranging rescue fleet to provide specialized care to rescued animals and advance marine conservation efforts. The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is also equipped with a high-tech auditorium and classrooms to facilitate knowledge transfer and inspire the next generation of marine scientists.

Located on Yas Island, the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and United Parks & Resorts. Now operational, the Center is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences, cultural attractions and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

