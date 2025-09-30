Dammam, Saudi Arabia – Senior executives including Transport General Authority, Bahri, CMA CGM, MSC, Jordan National Shipping Lines, Milaha, V. Group and Rawabi have gathered for the latest Seatrade Maritime Club high-level round table on the eve of this week's Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress, taking place at Dhahran Expo, Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, until 2nd October.

The round table was moderated by Gary Howard, chief correspondent of Seatrade Maritime News whilst Emma Howell, Director, Seatrade Maritime made the official welcome to participants.

Following Chatham House rules, two topics were put under the spotlight: recruitment and retention in the digital age and decarbonisation pressures and regulatory alignment. In frank and open discussions, participants shared their experiences, solutions, challenges and opportunities – all of which were captured to be compiled into a report to share in the coming days.

With more than 25 top-level participants from the ship owning; ship managing and industry governing bodies, the round table is the latest to take place, following on from successful editions at CMA Shipping in the United States; Seatrade Maritime Crew Connect Global in the Philippines; Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East in Dubai, UAE; Seatrade Maritime Qatar in Doha, Qatar and London, UK. The discussions paved the way for wider conversations over the coming days of Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress.

The sixth edition of the Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress is held under the Patronage of His Excellency Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services. This year’s Congress promises to be an exciting two-day pivotal event for shaping the future of maritime logistics in Saudi Arabia and beyond while showcasing investment opportunity in the maritime and logistics sectors.

Chris Morley, Group Director, Maritime & Logistics, Informa Markets said: “Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress 2025 is made possible through the support of its esteemed partners and sponsors, whose collaboration underscores the importance of this event in driving innovation and growth in the maritime sector. Our key partners include: Founding Strategic Partner, Bahri; Main Partners, Mawani and TGA; Strategic Partner, Saudi Aramco. Their contributions reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in maritime logistics.”

About Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress

Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress is the largest global shipping & logistics event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two-day exhibition and conference provides a unique platform to learn about the key opportunities in the Kingdom and connect with an international audience of decision-makers and government entities.