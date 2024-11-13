Singapore – SeaLead, a fast-growing global shipping line, today announced the launch of its revamped service, ANIDEA (Asia and India, East Africa). This rebranded service, which builds upon the existing IDEA service, represents SeaLead’s commitment to enhancing trade connectivity and providing seamless logistics solutions. ANIDEA will commence operations with the maiden voyage of the vessel Zhong Gu Zhu Hai on 24 November 2024, departing from Shanghai, marking a significant milestone for this upgraded service.

The ANIDEA service boasts a strategic port rotation that includes stops at Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, Port Klang, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Mombasa, Dar Es Salaam, and back to Shanghai. This carefully planned route sets ANIDEA apart by offering a unique direct connection that bridges the Far East with West India and East Africa, integrating cargo connections from East and South Asia to East Africa.

Commenting on this new service, Suleyman Avci, Global Chief Executive Officer at SeaLead, said: “The launch of ANIDEA underscores our strategic vision to enhance shipping connectivity across crucial global trade lanes. By providing a direct service from the Far East to West India and East Africa, we are opening new opportunities for faster and more efficient trade. This service reflects SeaLead’s continued commitment to innovation and improving our customers’ shipping experience.”

Doreen Yeo, Global Director of Trade Management at SeaLead, added: “With ANIDEA, we look to offer an unparalleled service that integrates cargo from China and Southeast Asia to key markets in India and East Africa. This direct coverage will significantly reduce transit times and provide a reliable solution that caters to growing customer demands for comprehensive connectivity.”

The ANIDEA service reaffirms SeaLead’s dedication to connecting global markets and enhancing trade routes that facilitate smoother, faster, and more dependable shipping. Through ANIDEA, SeaLead aims to strengthen its position, aligning with its broader goal of driving efficiency and growth in global shipping.

About SeaLead

Founded in 2017, SeaLead is a prominent service provider in the global container shipping market, with headquarters in Singapore, and regional offices in China, Turkey, India, UAE, United States, Philippines, Malaysia, and South Korea, and agencies covering key markets. The company has rapidly expanded and now operates 50+ ships with a total capacity of just over 180,000, placing it in the 13th place in Alphaliner’s league of carriers. SeaLead is an institutional investor-owned global shipping line, boasting a presence in 47 locations and operating across 77 ports globally.

For more information, please contact SeaLead Media, at media@sea-lead.com or visit SeaLead website. For the latest news and insights, follow SeaLead on LinkedIn.