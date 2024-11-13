The Tier 3 data center, the first project of the collaboration, will be the largest in the emirate and will be located within the newly established Sharjah Communication Technologies (COMTECH) Freezone in Kalba, a historic and strategically important city for economic diversification

The collaboration is exploring renewable energy to power the data center, which will set new and groundbreaking standards for sustainability within data centers across the region

The project aims to enhance digital connectivity and greater access to services online for residents in Kalba and across the emirate of Sharjah, while unlocking new economic opportunities for businesses and creating future-ready infrastructure for smart cities

Sharjah, UAE – The Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority (SCTA) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate with the joint venture between BEEAH and Khazna Data Centers (Khazna) to develop Tier 3 data centers in Sharjah, starting with the emirate’s largest one to date in the city of Kalba. The signing of the MoU took place in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority (SCTA); Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department (SDD); H.E Hamad Juma Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Department of Town Planning and Survey; H.E Dr. Eng. Yousef Khamis Mohammad Al Alathmani, Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority, and H.E. Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWGA).

Rashid Ali Al Ali, Executive Director of the Sharjah Communications Technologies Authority (SCTA), Khaled Al Huraimel, Group Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman at BEEAH, and Hassan Alnaqbi, Chief Executive Offer at Khazna, formally signed the MoU during a recent ceremony at the BEEAH Headquarters. The collaboration aims to advance technological infrastructure and fuel digital transformation and telecommunication solutions in Sharjah, starting with the city of Kalba. By exploring renewable sources to meet power requirements, the collaboration is also targeting a new benchmark for sustainability in the industry and in the region. The SCTA will provide regulatory oversight, secure land leases, power infrastructure, and facilitate the foundation for connectivity of the data centers, while Khazna Sharjah, the joint venture, between Khazna and BEEAH, will leverage their combined expertise to develop the data centers as models for sustainable, digital infrastructure.

Following the signing ceremony, Rashid Ali Al Ali, Executive Director of SCTA, said: “The MoU between Sharjah Communication Technology Authority (SCTA) and the joint venture of BEEAH and Khazna Data Centers marks a pivotal milestone for both SCTA and the Government of Sharjah. The launch of the largest tier-3 hyper-scale grade Data Center within the COMTECH Freezone in Kalba will set the basis for further deployments of digital infrastructure and advanced cloud and AI technology, thus not only paving the way for the development of the COMTECH Freezone but also fostering and supporting the UAE’s strategic vision to emerge as a leading global digital technology and AI hub. This MoU highlights the unparalleled opportunities available to both local and international partners, fostering investment and collaboration within Sharjah and throughout the UAE.”

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said: “Through the BEEAH and Khazna Data Centers joint venture, we are excited to begin this landmark collaboration with the SCTA and work towards building the Emirate of Sharjah’s largest Tier 3 data center. BEEAH has been synergizing our expertise in sustainability and digitalization with Khazna’s expertise in developing data centers, and as we partner with SCTA, we are now unlocking a new dimension of collaboration. By exploring renewable energy to power most of the requirements for Sharjah’s largest Tier 3 data center, and our future data centers, we will also demonstrate the power of collaboration in achieving new standards for sustainability and digitalization. Together, I am confident that we can create the future-ready digital infrastructure that is needed to fully leverage technologies such as AI and the Blockchain, while prioritizing sustainability and having a positive impact on digital transformation initiatives in Sharjah and the wider region.”

Hassan Alnaqbi, Chief Executive Offer at Khazna Data Centers, said: “This MoU signing marks a significant step in the Emirates digital transformation journey. Our collaboration is dedicated to building state of the art, sustainable infrastructure that will meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Together, we aim to set a benchmark for innovation and sustainability in the region by incorporating advanced energy efficiencies and renewable sources where possible. This collaboration not only aligns with Sharjah’s vision for a technologically advanced future but also showcases how the UAE can lead in pioneering resilient, environmentally responsible digital solutions.”

BEEAH’s entry into developing data center infrastructure follows its legacy as an established pioneer of sustainability and digitalization. BEEAH recently set a new regional record of over 90% landfill diversion in Sharjah, bringing together its integrated waste management ecosystem, zero-waste technologies and energy innovations through the Sharjah Waste to Energy plant. BEEAH has also invested in developing technological solutions to create new efficiencies and drive sustainability across sectors. For instance, re.life market, a platform developed by BEEAH’s digital ecosystem venture re.life, has disrupted the recyclables trading market by creating a fair and transparent virtual marketplace for trade, which fosters win-win relationships between buyers and sellers and helps accelerate the circular economy. Similarly, EVOTEQ, another BEEAH venture, has developed SmartTrack, a track-and-trace solution for supply chain integrity, which is being used in the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Tatmeen platform to tackle challenges of expired or counterfeit medicines.

To develop the data centers as models for sustainable, digital infrastructure, the SCTA, BEEAH and Khazna are exploring waste-to-energy as a power source, incorporating greywater recycling systems to reduce water consumption, and integrating technologies to minimize energy and maintenance requirements while maximizing uptime.

The Tier 3 data center in Kalba, which will be the largest of its kind in Sharjah, is expected to be first among many projects for the partnership. Future data centers will be determined based on strategic priorities and development requirements, assessing factors such as scalability, the ability to integrate renewable energy solutions, and the infrastructure needed to support the future growth of telecommunications, AI and Blockchain technologies.

About Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority (SCTA)

Sharjah Communication Technology Authority (SCTA) is the principal government body dedicated to advancing the development and management of digital infrastructure and data center ecosystems within the Emirate of Sharjah. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, SCTA leads initiatives that enhance the region’s tech infrastructure landscape, supporting the growth of state-of-the-art data centers within the UAE. By fostering strategic partnerships and implementing forward-thinking policies, SCTA aims to position Sharjah and the UAE as a premier destination for digital tech investments in the region.

About BEEAH

BEEAH is dedicated to pioneering a sustainable quality of life through future-proof solutions that push the boundaries of digitalization and raise the bar for sustainability. Through innovation, full-circle resource management, and digital transformation, BEEAH is addressing environmental challenges, deploying the latest technologies, and creating the roadmap for a smart and sustainable future. Renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions, BEEAH operates across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, to create a better tomorrow for all.

About Khazna Data Centers

Khazna is a leading provider of state-of-the-art data center solutions, dedicated to building and orchestrating comprehensive technology ecosystems for its customers. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Khazna specializes in hyperscale wholesale data centers that are at the forefront of enabling AI and other emerging technologies.

Khazna’s expanding network of data centers safeguard data, provide trusted turnkey solutions, empower ICT strategies, and enable digital transformation for world-class organizations. Khazna offers highly secure, efficient, reliable, and scalable data center spaces, designed to meet the ever-growing demands placed on businesses in the region today.