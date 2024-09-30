This partnership streamlines invoice collection and empowers SMEs to improve cash flow and maintain financial stability

Dubai – Cloud software solutions provider Scope Solutions announced its strategic partnership with OCTA, a one-click invoice payment collection company, to address a critical challenge facing businesses in the UAE - late B2B invoice payments. This partnership offers a powerful solution to improve accounts receivable management by automating and humanizing the process of chasing unpaid invoices, ultimately helping SMEs enhance their financial health.

The collaboration was influenced by a shared focus, where both companies have been working to support SMEs in the region over the past year. The partnership will empower SMEs, transforming how they manage and collect payments. By integrating OCTA’s platform into existing systems, businesses can streamline their invoicing process, improve cash flow, and focus more on growing their business rather than chasing payments.

With the combined services from Scope Solutions and OCTA, SMEs will gain access to seamless integration with existing accounting tools. This will also support the businesses with finance options and effective debt recovery solutions such automated, yet personalised invoice follow-ups. Furthermore, this will also ensure reduced time spent on payment collection, allowing finance teams to focus on business growth.

Commenting on this announcement, Ayman Kaouri, Regional Director - Middle East, Scope Solutions, shares: "Late payments are a significant concern for SMEs in the UAE. In 2021 it was reported that 60% of B2B invoices in the UAE were paid late, generating severe cash flow concerns for enterprises. Our collaboration with OCTA enables businesses to handle their collections in an effective and smooth manner, providing a consistent strategy that ensures security for both enterprises and their client connections."

SCOPE Solutions' commitment to SMEs is strengthened by this collaboration, which recommends and implements OCTA as a comprehensive solution for collections that are integrated across numerous platforms. This partnership ensures that businesses will be able to preserve excellent consumer relationships while enhancing financial security and operational efficiency.

About Scope Solutions:

Scope Solutions is a pioneering firm that helps businesses harness the power of Software as a Service (SaaS) to enhance their operations to its maximum potential. Recognising the challenge of selecting the right tools in an oversaturated market, Scope has carved a niche by providing expert guidance for critical business functions such as accounting, point of sale (POS), inventory management, and e-commerce. With a decade of experience and strong partnerships with leading cloud service providers, Scope is set to expand its offering on an international level.

Originating in Malta, and having also launched in Cyprus, the Middle East is now Scope Solutions' primary growth region, starting with the UAE and GCC nations, driven by the region's digital transformation and growing demand for advanced cloud-based solutions. Through an innovative subscription pricing model, Scope aims to make advanced cloud solutions accessible and affordable, empowering businesses of all sizes to thrive in the digital era.

