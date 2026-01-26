Cairo, Egypt – SCIB Paints, a subsidiary of Asian Paints, announced the launch of “Al Sanad” (The Support), a first-of-its-kind initiative in Egypt’s paint industry that provides structured personal accident insurance coverage to painters. It’s a landmark move to integrate the informal sector into the formal economy.

Launched in strategic partnership with AXA Egypt, "Al Sanad" aims to secure the livelihoods of thousands of skilled craftsmen (Sanay3ya), providing them with financial resilience and professional dignity.

A Commitment to Human Capital Egypt’s construction and finishing sector relies heavily on freelance skilled labor. These professionals often work in environments which expose them to the risk of accidents. "Al Sanad" provides mitigation support to these professionals by embedding personal accident insurance coverage directly into SCIB’s existing digital ecosystem for Painters.

Mr. Prashant Shekhar, CEO of SCIB Paints Egypt, commented on the launch:

"Since our establishment in Egypt in 1982, SCIB has viewed the painter not merely as a customer, but as a partner in success. However, true partnership requires sharing the burden of risk. With 'Al Sanad,' we are living up to the profound Egyptian meaning of the word—becoming a true backbone for our community. We are moving beyond transactional relationships to build a model based on human dignity and long-term security. We are proud to partner with AXA Egypt to turn this promise into a tangible reality."

Strategic Partnership for Financial Inclusion The initiative leverages SCIB Paints’ extensive digital database through the 'SCIB Stars' application catered to the painters community in Egypt, combined with AXA Egypt’s world-class insurance management capabilities, to foster financial inclusion for a vital segment of the workforce.

Mr. Mohamed Abou Alam, Managing Director of AXA Egypt, stated:

“The ‘Al Sanad’ initiative with SCIB Paints highlights a shared commitment to social responsibility and empowerment. By extending Personal accidental insurance coverage to freelance painters, the collaboration supports inclusion, strengthens families and communities, and contributes to a more resilient society. Together, it reinforces the belief that every individual deserves access to security, protection, and peace of mind.”

Mr. Joseph Eapen Global CEO of Asian Paints International, added:

“At Asian Paints, we measure success not only by business performance, but by the positive impact we create in the communities we serve. Painters are essential partners in our ecosystem. ‘Al Sanad’ reflects our belief that safety and protection should be accessible, scalable, and practical. We are proud to support SCIB and AXA Egypt in setting a new benchmark for private-sector engagement with the informal workforce.”

About the Initiative Under the "Al Sanad" program, eligible painters registered on the SCIB Stars application will automatically receive Personal accidental insurance coverage. This is 1st of its kind and biggest initiative for providing Personal accidental insurance to approximately 10,000 professionals in Egypt. The process is fully digitized, ensuring seamless activation and immediate support in the event of a claim.

The initiative operates under the slogan "Small Changes … Big Impact," reflecting the ease of enrollment against the monumental shift it brings to a family’s security.

About SCIB Paints

SCIB Paints is an Asian Paints group Company. Asian Paints is India’s # 1 paint company and is amongst the top 10 decorative paint companies in the world with presence across 22 countries. The local experience of SCIB was blended with the multinational expertise of Asian Paints to offer the Egyptian Paint market a complete range of the best quality products. SCIB Paints has ever since become one of the leading and most respected paints companies in Egypt with very diversified product range of Interior Paints, Exterior Paints, Undercoats, Water Proofing & Construction Chemicals.

About AXA Egypt

AXA Egypt has been operating in Egypt since 2015, offering Egyptians a comprehensive range of insurance lines and products: general insurance, life insurance, protection and investment, health insurance plans, and microinsurance. With a team of over 900 employees, AXA now serves more than 2 million clients and maintains its role as an active and responsible insurance company in the community by providing solidarity and protection for all members of society.