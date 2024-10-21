Badr Plant has achieved Zero Carbon certification, meeting 20% of its energy needs through on-site solar panels and sourcing the remainder from renewable options

Over 40% of factory production is exported to 35 destinations in Africa and the Middle East

Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has showcased the latest updates to its Badr Plant, highlighting its new expansion, advanced manufacturing capabilities, innovative technologies, sustainability milestones, and investment in human capital. In alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development, Schneider Electric’s Badr Plant is the largest facility of its kind in the Middle East, serving as a beacon of environmental stewardship and industrial innovation, while contributing to Egypt’s vision of becoming a key manufacturing and export hub.

Established in 2009, Schneider Electric’s Badr Plant is a flagship facility, spanning 44,581 m², with 16,000 m² dedicated to its state-of-the-art building. The plant has an annual production capacity of 6,000 medium-voltage units and 3,500 low-voltage units, all powered by Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure technology. This technology delivers smart, integrated, and connected solutions, ensuring efficient, high-quality output while maintaining carbon neutrality. 50% of medium-voltage products from the plant feature connected capabilities in September 2024, with plans to extend this to low-voltage products by 2025.

As part of Schneider Electric's long-term investment strategy in Egypt, Badr Plant has undergone continuous expansion. In 2020, the company invested €10 million for a new electrical panel manufacturing line. This was followed by an additional €8 million in 2023 for a 10,000 m² expansion to boost production of low- and medium-voltage panels and smart ring main units (RMU), positioning the plant at the forefront of technological innovation and sustainability in the region.

Badr Plant is central to Schneider Electric’s strategy to localize production in Egypt, the percentage of components sourced locally jumped from 55% in 2021 to 81% projected by the end of 2024 and a robust plan to reach 85% in 2025. Over 40% of the plant’s production is exported to 35 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, Uganda, Kenya, France, and Morocco. In the past four years, export volumes have increased tenfold, underscoring Schneider Electric’s confidence in Egypt’s economic potential, particularly in the energy sector. This growth highlights the company’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s sustainable development and its role as a regional manufacturing hub.

Embodying Schneider Electric’s commitment to sustainability and implementing its own cutting-edge solutions at its facilities, the Badr Plant has achieved Zero Carbon certification, meeting 20% of its energy needs through on-site solar panels and sourcing the remainder from renewable options. Badr Plant has also eliminated single-use plastics in favor of recycled packaging and aims to reach 50% green materials in its products by 2025, with 32% already achieved by 2024.

Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, said: “Egypt is a key market for Schneider Electric’s growth and expansion, and we are proud to support its vision of becoming a manufacturing and export powerhouse. Our investments, including this state-of-the-art Plant, reflect our belief in Egypt’s potential. By embedding sustainability at the core of our operations and applying our global standards, we are driving industrial development while creating a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve, aligning with Egypt’s goals for a sustainable future."

From his side, Arda Çimen, Badr Plant Manager at Schneider Electric, stated: “At Badr Plant, operational excellence and technical advancements are essential to our success. Our investment in state-of-the-art technologies enhances production efficiency while minimizing our carbon footprint. We have generated significant job opportunities, supporting the local economy and fostering a diverse environment that drives innovation. By prioritizing employee well-being and providing continuous training, we equip our workforce with the skills to excel, ensuring we are ready to meet tomorrow’s challenges.”

Badr Plant has created numerous job opportunities, significantly contributing to the local economy by providing 600 direct and indirect positions. With a workforce comprising 10% women and 38% early-career professionals, Schneider Electric prioritizes diversity and inclusion. In its Plant, the company is committed to employee well-being, fostering a supportive work environment that emphasizes safety, health, and professional development. Through continuous training and skill development initiatives, Schneider Electric equips its employees with the knowledge they need to excel in their roles. Additionally, the plant offers recreational facilities to enhance work-life balance, reflecting the company’s dedication to unlocking the full potential of its workforce.

