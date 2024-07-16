Program open to Schneider Electric customers, channel partners, and suppliers worldwide until October 15, 2024

Application process has been simplified, and continues to focus on how applicants achieve results via strategizing, digitizing, and decarbonizing

Winners will be selected at the country, regional, and global levels in late 2024/early 2025

Remarkable participation for Egypt in 2023 Awards – Paragon named a global winner and Hassan Allam Holding wins on the Middle East and Africa Zone

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that applications are now open for the third installment of the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards. Launched in 2022, the awards honor the contribution of Schneider’s partner ecosystem in creating a more sustainable and electric world. Submissions are open until October 15, 2024, and the global winners will be announced in early 2025.

The application and selection criteria reflect Schneider’s integrated approach to sustainability. The focus remains on decarbonization efforts to electrify, reduce, and replace while also looking more broadly at endeavors to create an Electricity 4.0 future through actions to strategize, digitize, and decarbonize. This includes improving energy efficiency, implementing digital tools and technologies, and other examples of impact and innovation. In addition to receiving valuable recognition, award winners benefit from global visibility that could lead to new business opportunities.

“We believe that when innovation and commitment come together, we can drive meaningful changes and create lasting impact. This award program celebrates the #ImpactMakers who are relentless and passionate in turning ambition into action for a more sustainable, electric, and digital world,” stated Chris Leong, EVP Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards witnessed a remarkable participation of Egyptian companies with 15 entries reflecting the growing interest of local businesses in sustainability, as they eagerly embrace eco-friendly practices both within their organizations and beyond among their customers, contributing to climate change mitigation efforts. Paragon Developments, in partnership with Electro-Mechanical Design Group (EMG), emerged as a global winner in the “Impact to My Customers” category after earning its winning spot on the Middle East and Africa zone level. By using centralized utility data management and energy load metering to monitor efficiency and equipment performance, it has decreased power consumption by 15% with 6% from renewable sources. Water usage also dropped by 15% with a grey water system. The Paragon site’s annual utility expenses achieved 21% in annual energy savings and reduced CO2 emissions by 1,092 tons. Additionally, Hassan Allam Holding was recognized in the Middle East and Africa Zone in the “Impact to my Enterprise” category. Employing a robust monthly monitoring report, the company meticulously measures and compares energy consumption patterns. Moreover, it has installed PV panels at its headquarters which generates more than 60% of its energy needs. Further bolstering its sustainability efforts, the company has implemented motion sensors and LED lighting systems, resulting in a notable 10% reduction in energy consumption. Complementing these initiatives, the integration of aerators and smart meters has led to a commendable 10% decrease in water consumption. Hassan Allam Holding has also created a comprehensive scrap policy and processing system, which allows the selling of scrap from all locations and significantly reduces waste-to-landfill volumes.

How to enter

Applications will be accepted from now, and the deadline for submissions is October 15, 2024 (apply here). All nominations and submissions will be shortlisted for country awards; country winners will be entered into the regional finals before being considered for the global award. The global winners will be announced in early 2025.

The 2023 edition of the program received over 400 entries from 60 countries. Twelve companies were selected for the global Sustainability Impact Awards and announced at the Schneider Electric Innovation Summit in Paris in April 2024.

The 2024 Sustainability Impact Awards continue the momentum of Schneider’s Partnering for Sustainability initiative aimed at empowering Schneider’s extensive partner ecosystem to deliver a more sustainable future. The latest milestone of this was the launch of the Schneider Electric Sustainability School, a free educational resource available for companies worldwide to accelerate their decarbonization journey.

