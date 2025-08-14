In line with International Youth Day,

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is marking International Youth Day by reaffirming its strategic partnership with Enactus to equip young university innovators and social entrepreneurs in Egypt with the skills, resources, and opportunities to shape a sustainable future. This collaboration is part of Schneider Electric’s Youth Impact Through Learning Initiative, which offers lifelong learning opportunities for a sustainable future, enabling individuals, particularly youth, with future-focused skills to enable their active role in the energy transition.

Through this partnership, we supported the Enactus Core Program and the training of university students for the second consecutive year, while also launching the Enactus Battery Innovation Challenge for the first time. The Core Program more than 63 university teams, 30 competed in Enactus Egypt national competition, with over 55 Schneider Electric volunteers contributing their time and expertise. Over three months of preparation, 21 mentors guided teams in refining their projects, 25 judges applied their business insights to evaluate the strongest contenders, and 13 coordinators ensured the smooth running of the national competition. In total, the program impacted and enabled 9,242 university students, inspiring entrepreneurial thinking and fostering sustainable solutions to pressing local challenges.

The Enactus Battery Competition challenged 14 university teams to design and innovate clean technology solutions and applications utilizing eco-friendly innovative battery technologies for underserved communities, impacting more than 3,000 beneficiaries. Participants received technical training on sustainable battery components and processes before developing prototypes under the guidance of four Schneider Electric mentors. Eight judges then evaluated the projects, selecting three winners whose innovations demonstrated strong potential for real-world application.

These local achievements are part of Schneider Electric’s Youth Education & Entrepreneurship program, launched in 2009 and supported by the Schneider Electric Foundation, which has reached young people in more than 60 countries. Globally, the company recently achieved its Schneider Sustainability Index (SSI 11) milestone of training one million youth in energy management, two quarters ahead of schedule. Across the Middle East and Africa, the program has trained 106,405 young people in technical, digital, and entrepreneurial skills, as well as climate awareness and youth-led innovation.

Commenting on these achievement, Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, said: “The impact we are witnessing, both globally and here in Egypt, demonstrates the transformative power of uniting strong partnerships with a shared vision for sustainability and innovation. Our collaboration with Enactus goes beyond a traditional program; it serves as a catalyst for enabling youth to design practical, scalable solutions that address real-world challenges. In doing so, we are also tackling the critical gap in green talents and skills investing in the next generation of innovators who will lead the transition to a low-carbon, sustainable economy. By cultivating talent locally and linking it to a global network of change-makers, we are actively shaping a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future.”

Asmaa ElShiemy, Sustainability Manager at Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, emphasized the tangible outcomes: “Through the Enactus Core Program and Battery Competition, we have seen remarkable creativity and resilience from youth in Egypt. By combining technical expertise with dedicated mentorship, we are enabling students to refine and strengthen their business cases, turning innovative concepts into tangible solutions that directly benefit their communities. The role of our expert judges has also been pivotal, offering valuable insights that help teams enhance their solutions from economic, environmental, and social perspectives. These programs go beyond competitions, they create lasting value, build local capacity, and prepare young leaders to actively shape a just and inclusive energy transition.”

Schneider Electric’s ongoing global partnership with Enactus underscores an unwavering commitment to enabling the youth, advancing sustainability education, and shaping the leaders of tomorrow, ensuring that progress and sustainability go hand in hand. In line with our purpose to bridge progress and sustainability, our sustainability initiatives support the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

