Landmark agreements span energy and infrastructure, digital transformation, empowering local manufacturing, and eMobility, driving Saudi Arabia’s sustainable transformation.

Partnerships underscore Schneider Electric’s role as a trusted strategic partner for energy automation and innovative leader in energy automation, in line with Vision 2030 toward a digital, circular, and sustainable economy.

Reinforcing its strategic presence in Saudi Arabia, Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced inking more than 10 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading entities during the second edition of Innovation Summit Riyadh. Held on 24–25 September under the theme “Building a Sustainable Saudi Arabia,” the Summit showcased Schneider Electric’s commitment to driving innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation across the Kingdom’s critical sectors.

At Innovation Summit Riyadh 2025, Schneider Electric reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through these strategic MoUs and partnerships, to support energy efficiency and infrastructure, AI-powered data centers, eMobility, water management, advanced digital solutions, and food sector, while fostering innovation, operational excellence, and local industrial growth. Building on over four decades of trusted collaboration, Schneider Electric continues to empower industries, enhance communities, and deliver transformative solutions that support the Kingdom’s transition toward a digital, resilient, and sustainable economy.

Schneider Electric has further solidified its presence in the energy, infrastructure, and local manufacturing sectors through a series of MoUs with a distinguished group of strategic partners in Saudi Arabia. The company signed an agreement with Power Center, its Licensed Platinum Partner, authorizing it to assemble fully Type-Tested Panels in compliance with the highest IEC standards, thereby enhancing the efficiency, safety, and reliability of electrical networks. Schneider Electric also partnered with Evostel, designating it as a new authorized electrical distributor for APC solutions while also serving as a certified service partner, expanding product availability and reducing lead times. In addition, the company collaborated with UTEC, a leading manufacturer of power and distribution transformers that has now expanded to become a service partner, and with SETRAA, a subsidiary of SETRA specialized in electro-mechanical contracting, to explore mutual growth opportunities in the region. Further partnerships include Advanced Technical Services (ATS) as a solutions and resource provider, and Subway Networks, with whom Schneider Electric will advance cooperation in industrial digitization, factory automation, and Variable Speed Drives (VSD) solutions.

In a major step to accelerate local manufacturing, Schneider Electric signed a strategic MoU with Golden Energy Solutions (GES) to join its prestigious BlokSeT Licensee Program, a premium global framework for low-voltage equipment manufacturing. By producing low-voltage solutions locally, this agreement will unlock new opportunities in critical sectors such as water and wastewater while strengthening Schneider Electric’s industrial footprint in the Eastern region of the Kingdom. Collectively, these partnerships lay the foundation for a strong local partner network that boosts market competitiveness and drives higher quality and efficiency across national projects.

Reaffirming its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation, Schneider Electric signed an MoU with Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS), the first publicly listed Saudi IT company, to develop digital infrastructure for data centers and capacity programs. The company also signed an MoU with Avalon Pharma, positioning Schneider Electric as a strategic digital transformation partner for the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical sector by deploying advanced automation and digitization solutions. These strategic collaborations reflect Schneider Electric’s vision of delivering innovative, intelligent solutions that accelerate sustainability and digital growth in the Kingdom.

Walid Sheta, Zone President for the Middle East & Africa in Schneider Electric, underlined the scale of transformation taking place in the energy landscape: “The Middle East is witnessing an unprecedented transformation of its energy sector, and Saudi Arabia is at the heart of this remarkable journey. Our growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is powered by partnerships that accelerate the adoption of new technologies across critical sectors. Our new partnerships reaffirm our role as a trusted partner to Saudi Arabia, contributing to its leadership in transitioning toward a digital and sustainable economy. Through these MoUs and partnerships, we are not only delivering cutting-edge solutions but also building capabilities and knowledge that will empower industries, communities, and people for generations to come in the Kingdom and region.”

Mohamed Shaheen, CEO of Schneider Electric in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain, reaffirmed Schneider Electric’s commitment to being a trusted partner in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s development, saying: “Schneider Electric has been proud to stand alongside the Kingdom as a strategic partner for 44 years, supporting its growth with technologies that drive sustainability, enhance operational efficiency, and optimize resources. By partnering with leading Saudi entities, we are expanding our footprint in, resilient infrastructure, advanced industries, AI-powered data centers, eMobility, smart buildings, water resource management, and food sector. These collaborations are about more than technology; they are about creating an ecosystem of innovation that supports Vision 2030 and enables the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to set new standards for digital transformation and sustainability.”

In the smart buildings sector, Schneider Electric signed an MoU with PCC Real Estate Developer to expand its Home Builder Program, supporting the rollout of innovative and sustainable building solutions. Additionally, the company has formed a strategic partnership with SNC Information & Communications Technology (SNC ICT) to deliver integrated, energy-efficient smart building solutions. This collaboration combines Schneider Electric’s global leadership in energy management and automation with SNC ICT’s deep local expertise in ICT and smart infrastructure, enabling the deployment of advanced solutions that enhance sustainability while meeting the growing demands of Saudi Arabia’s real estate market. These initiatives reinforce Schneider Electric’s role in offering end-to-end smart building solutions that reduce energy consumption and advance sustainable urban development.

Advancing the sustainability of food sector, Schneider Electric signed an MoU with Saudi Aquaculture Systems Factory (SAQUA) to digitize and automate Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) while advancing sustainable practices in aquaponics and aquaculture, contributing to the shift towards a greener, more sustainable economy. Furthermore, the company signed an MoU with Panda Retail Company, one of the Kingdom’s leading retail groups, to explore the integration of Schneider Electric’s solutions into Panda’s future projects, along with joint knowledge-sharing and technical workshops to foster innovation and best practices. Last but not least, Schneider Electric advanced its commitment to eMobility by signing an MoU with Solutions Valley (SV), a subsidiary of the Saudi Electricity Company, designating it as a certified partner for Schneider Electric’s EV chargers and EcoStruxure eMobility solutions. This step directly supports the Kingdom’s efforts to expand EV charging infrastructure and promote the promote sustainable transportation, delivering safe, efficient, and eco-friendly transport experience and mobility solutions aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 goals of reducing emissions and advancing clean energy adoption.

The signing of these MoUs at Innovation Summit Riyadh 2025 represents a pivotal milestone in Schneider Electric’s long-standing partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By aligning with Vision 2030 priorities, the company is strengthening its role as a trusted enabler of the Kingdom’s sustainable, digital, and industrial transformation. These agreements deepen collaboration across critical sectors, positioning Schneider Electric at the heart of innovation and resilience-building, while reinforcing its four-decade legacy of trust. Through these partnerships, Schneider Electric is not only advancing national ambitions but also shaping industries, empowering communities, and securing a sustainable future for generations to come.

