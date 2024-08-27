Cairo, Egypt – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has celebrated the 100th anniversary of TeSys contactors in a special ceremony that gathered customers, partners and media representatives. The TeSys range of contactors by Schneider Electric offers unparalleled reliability with long mechanical and electric life.

Introduced in 1924, TeSys contactors represented a breakthrough in the energy sector, providing a crucial tool for regulating and controlling high currents in a variety of applications such as motors, lighting and heating systems, HVAC systems, as well as strategic sectors like transportation, water and wastewater, mining, minerals and metals (MMM), infrastructure and other electrical loads in industrial, and commercial settings. Over the years, Schneider Electric contactors have undergone substinatial evolution to enhance its features and increase their energy efficiency and decarbonization capabilities. From the pioneering Bar Contactor, the first contactor in the world, to TeSys Island, an IoT-connected contactor, the journey of TeSys contactors has been marked by continuous innovation. Most recently, Schneider Electric launched the renovated version ot EasyTeSys Contactor in Egypt, previously known as TVS, that caters to the diverse applications within the local market.

Reports show that electricity accounts for more than 90% of the total lifetime cost of ownership for a typical industry motor. By efficiently and sustainably managing electric motor efficiency amid soaring energy bills and carbon emissions, TeSys contactors enable different utilities around the world to achieve significant cost savings and reduced carbon footprint. For a century, TeSys contactors have been at the forefront of the industry, driving innovations in motor protection, monitoring, and control. Leveraging advanced contactor technology, TeSys controls are designed to optimize electrical systems for maximum energy efficiency, reduce energy consumption by up to 30%, provide higher safety standards, enhance reliability and minimize unplanned downtime, offer up to 30% in operational savings, speed up decarbonization, offer real-time data monitoring and energy management, increase resilience with predictive maintenance, reduce repair costs, and accommodate future scalability potential.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 100 years of TeSys Contactors, the first in the world that has revolutionized the energy management field. As we embark on another century of innovation and industry leadership with TeSys, we continue our mission of creating a positive impact on the planet and the industrial sector,” said Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant. “Our strategy, centered on digital transformation to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprint, drives the continuous evolution of our portfolio of products and solutions, including TeSys, to remain aligned with current trends and effectively address our customers’ needs. We are proud to witness TeSys contactors being utilized in over 100 strategic projects across the country,” Riez elaborated.

Ramy Moustafa, Vice President of Buildings and Transactional Business, Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, explained: “Over the last century, TeSys contactor has undergone a significant evolution, transitioning from electromechanical modules to IoT-connected ones. This transformation has established industry benchmarks to ensure the highest levels of protection, monitoring and control. With almost 37 years of operational presence in Egypt, our network of TeSys partners has experienced substantial growth. They have played a pivotal role and contributed to our market leadership over the years. This underscores our commitment to cultivating local partnerships in alignment with our sustainability goals and digital transformation initiatives across various sectors.”

Schneider Electric’s TeSys contactors have been integrated into over 100 strategic projects across Egypt, including the Ministry of Electricity’s Distribution and Control Centers (DCCs), the monorail, metro lines, New Delta, the New Administrative Capital (NAC), Gabal Al Zeit Wind Farm, Ismailia and Port Said Tunnels, Benban Solar Plant, Alamein Towers, Galala and New Alamein Water Desalination Plants, , among others.

With a commitment to driving digitization and decarbonizarion efforts into the future, Schneider Electric has introduced TeSys Island, the next generation of contactors designed to revolutionize motor management performance and efficiency.