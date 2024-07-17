Application process has been simplified, and continues to focus on how applicants achieve results via strategizing, digitizing, and decarbonizing

Nominations are open from now until October 15, 2024

Winners will be selected at the country, regional, and global levels in late 2024/early 2025

Dubai, UAE: Building on its dedication to sustainability, reflected in its Sustainability Impact Score (SSI), Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has opened applications for the third installment of the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards.

The company scored 6.43 out of 10 in Q1 2024 in its recent Sustainability Impact Score, on track to meet the year-end target of 7.40. The Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Program drives and measures the company’s progress toward global sustainability 2021–2025 targets contributing to six long-term commitments that cover all environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions.

This quarter saw headway in sustainable packaging and supply chain programs, as well as on the inclusion front with progress on access to energy and training in energy management.

Launched in 2022, the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards have celebrated the outstanding efforts of Schneider’s partner ecosystem in creating a more sustainable and electric world.

Commenting on the third iteration of the awards, Chris Leong, EVP Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric, said: “We believe that when innovation and commitment come together, we can drive meaningful changes and create lasting impact. This award program celebrates the #ImpactMakers who are relentless and passionate in turning ambition into action for a more sustainable, electric, and digital world. Upon winning a 2023 global award, Henkel’s Global Key Account Manager Pia Oelze responded, “This award represents personal achievement, exceptional teamwork between Henkel and Schneider Electric to explore solutions-oriented sustainability programs, and the collective progress we have made to create a better tomorrow”.

Amel Chadli, Gulf Countries President, Schneider Electric, said: “These awards celebrate the outstanding efforts of our partners who champion our vision for a sustainable, electrified future. Together, we are not only setting a benchmark in innovation and efficiency but also making significant, positive impact on our planet and communities. United in our mission, we are forging ahead towards a brighter, greener future, and ensuring a legacy of sustainability and progress that will resonate for generations.”

The application and selection criteria reflect Schneider’s integrated approach to sustainability. The focus remains on decarbonization efforts to electrify, reduce, and replace while also looking more broadly at endeavors to create an Electricity 4.0 future through actions to strategize, digitize, and decarbonize. This includes improving energy efficiency, implementing digital tools and technologies, and other examples of impact and innovation. In addition to receiving valuable recognition, award winners benefit from global visibility that could lead to new business opportunities.

Submissions are open until October 15, 2024, and the global winners will be announced in early 2025.

How to enter

Applications will be accepted from now, and the deadline for submissions is October 15, 2024 (apply here). All nominations and submissions will be shortlisted for country awards; country winners will be entered into the regional finals before being considered for the global award. The global winners will be announced in early 2025. The 2023 edition of the program received over 400 entries from 60 countries. Twelve companies were selected for the global Sustainability Impact Awards and announced at the Schneider Electric Innovation Summit in Paris on 3 April 2024.

The 2024 Sustainability Impact Awards continue the momentum of Schneider’s Partnering for Sustainability initiative aimed at empowering Schneider’s extensive partner ecosystem to deliver a more sustainable future. The latest milestone of this was the launch of the Schneider Electric Sustainability School, a free educational resource available for companies worldwide to accelerate their decarbonization journey.

