Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held discussions with a high-level delegation from the Arab-Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIAP) to explore ways to enhance cooperation and strengthen economic ties between the business communities of Sharjah and Portugal.

The discussions focused on promoting bilateral growth through higher trade volumes and expanded cross-investment opportunities, with particular attention to priority and high-value sectors that advance the strategic visions of the business communities in both countries.

The talks were convened at the Sharjah Chamber headquarters, bringing together H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Rui Gomes da Silva, Vice President of CCIAP, along with the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was also attended by H.E. Mohamed Rashid Ali Demas, SCCI Board Member; H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; H.E. Ahmed Juma Al Qaizi, Assistant Secretary-General of Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of the Support Services Sector at SCCI; Abdul Aziz Shattaf, Assistant Director General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and Dr. Haider Al-Khudairi, Secretary-General of CCIAP.

The meeting highlighted the qualitative transformation in mutual trade structures, now centred on non-oil industrial products, a development signalling the beginning of a new era of collaborative contributions to integrated industrial supply chains.

Both sides also discussed directing investments toward sustainability, the circular economy, and sustainable tourism, while exploring enhanced cooperation frameworks to further connect and support the business communities in both markets.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais remarked that cooperation with the Arab-Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and Industry aligns with the positive momentum currently shaping economic relations between the UAE and Portugal.

He noted that the UAE’s export profile to Portugal has transitioned toward value-added non-oil industrial products, including steel, plastics, and aluminum, resulting in a significant leap in export volumes between the two countries.

Al Owais emphasised that Sharjah’s business sector is committed to leveraging the emirate’s favorable investment environment to deepen cooperation with the Portuguese market. He highlighted the need to boost bilateral trade and develop strategic and long-term investment partnerships in areas such as the new economy, smart agriculture, sustainability-driven industries, the circular economy, and niche tourism segments.

For his part, Rui Gomes da Silva praised the Sharjah Chamber's significant efforts in consolidating bilateral economic relations. He pointed out the emirate’s strong business landscape, citing its diverse investment opportunities, advanced infrastructure, and competitive incentives that collectively support sustainable business expansion.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to advance reciprocal trade missions, reinforcing ongoing collaboration and enabling investors and business representatives from both markets to engage directly and explore viable opportunities, thereby promoting the strategic goals of both countries toward sustainable economic development.