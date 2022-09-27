DUBAI: Scan & Go technology provider, MishiPay aims to make a mark in the retail payments industry in the Middle East and is rolling out its operations in the UAE. The United Arab Emirates has been a frontrunner in the adoption and growth of fintech with the country already witnessing the trend of technology fueling the future of payment.

MishiPay, established in 2015, has experienced rapid growth in the United Kingdom, Europe and USA working with big retailers such as MUJI, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Londis, SPAR and 30 more brands. At the same time, it has been funded by large VCs like Nauta Capital, and American Express Ventures.

MishiPay commences its operations in the UAE by deploying its self-checkout technology across Virgin Megastore outlets, part of the Azadea group.

MishiPay retail payment technology allows shoppers in retail stores to simply pick up a product they want to buy, scan the barcode with their phone, pay within the phone and just walk out. No more queuing or waiting at the checkout counter.

Most recently, MishiPay has also expanded its product line to cover 100% of the store transactions which now includes a revolutionary tablet-based self-checkout kiosk.

Mustafa Khanwala, CEO and Founder of MishiPay, comments: “The beauty of our technology is that it is valuable to both shops and shoppers. We have created a process that is seamless and frictionless for customers, and we are delighted that the outstanding commercial results and positive shopper feedback have powered the next phase in the deployment at reputed stores in the UAE and KSA. Entering a new market for the first time is always very exciting, and to do so with a brand as strong as Virgin Megastore has been a brilliant experience. There is a clear synergy between our brand and the cutting-edge experiences we want to create for customers. We are looking forward to bringing the benefits of our technology to more shoppers in the UAE and elsewhere in the Middle East in the coming weeks.”

MishiPay technology increases average basket value by 35%, eliminates long checkout queues and increases the efficiency of shop floor staff.