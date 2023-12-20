Scalers, a pioneering HR-tech startup, has announced today that it has closed a funding round of SAR 7 million to rebuild the recruitment process for hiring managers. This investment fuels the company’s mission to accelerate the growth of businesses by providing comprehensive recruitment solutions through its online platform.

Scalers has distinguished itself in the HR-tech space with its innovative end-to-end recruitment solutions. For hiring managers overwhelmed by the recruitment process, Scalers empowers them with a recruitment solution that fills roles with high-quality talents 10 times faster. Unlike using traditional methods of recruiting, Scalers grants instant access to pre-qualified talents, presented with rich profiles, each curated based on hundreds of data points.

Scalers platform proactively sources talents from dozens of channels for pre-selected job verticals, qualifies them through engaging yet effective tests, and matches employers with these talents instantly. Scalers goes beyond that by helping with vacancy closing through interview scheduling, job offer guidance, and talent-to-employer communication coordination.

“Our platform is more than a bridge to high-quality talent; it's a comprehensive recruitment copilot." said Mohammed Alsaeed, Co-founder and CEO of Scalers. "Imagine having a super recruiter at your fingertips, one that’s shortlisted the candidates before you start looking and is equipped with deep insights and an unparalleled understanding of your talent preferences."

"We're not just facilitating connections; we're reshaping how hiring managers recruit — smarter, faster, and with better results." said Faysal Alghethber, Co-founder & COO of Scalers.

In a market with over 1.2 million active businesses on the General Organization for Social Insurance, Scalers’ innovative approach addresses a critical need for efficiency and precision in talent acquisition. The SaaS-based platform combines advanced technology infrastructure and practical recruitment principles, delivering an automated yet personalized hiring experience.

“Scalers leverages advanced matching algorithms and a rigorous vetting process to offer a pre-vetted talent pool that is unmatched in quality. Each candidate profile is a result of meticulous curation from thousands of successful placements, ensuring that hiring managers have instant access to the right talent.” said Mohammed Ghawanni, Co-founder & CTO of Scalers.

The company's rapid growth highlights the market’s readiness for such an innovation, with a 3x quarterly growth and a 10x increase from the previous year. Product engagement is robust, evidenced by having the majority of monthly active users being weekly active users, and impressive shortlisting rates.

The investment round was led by Sadu Capital and Access Bridge Ventures, who were excited by Scalers’ potential to disrupt the recruitment industry. "Our investment in Scalers, a leading recruitment platform in Saudi Arabia aims to leverage Scalers' cutting-edge matching algorithm to seamlessly connect employers with skilled job seekers, addressing the region's growing talent shortage. The Middle East staffing & recruitment market is projected to reach US$ 86.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028. We believe they have the potential to become a major player in the Saudi Arabian recruitment market, which is the largest in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)." said Qusai AlSaif, CEO and Managing Director of Sadu Capital.

“The Saudi startup ecosystem is booming, just in Q3 2023 we’ve seen growth of 37% in SMEs driven mainly by Startups. We are witnessing a very unique moment in the history of our economy where startups really are leading the way, and we believe Scalers has the means to thrive in this exciting era. Thanks to Scalers, now hiring managers can find it easier than ever to hire the best resources in the shortest time possible. The value proposition is unmistakable from where we’re standing, and the company is led by a solid founding team that we are thrilled to be backing.” said Rakan Alrashed, Partner at Access Bridge Ventures.

The funds will be invested in further developing Scalers’ product solutions, expanding its hirings offerings, and accelerating its market expansion efforts into new job verticals. With this investment, Scalers is poised to consolidate its position as the go-to recruitment solution for hiring managers across various sectors.

About Scalers:

Scalers is a high-growth HR-tech startup that provides an end-to-end recruitment solution designed to alleviate the hiring challenges of hiring managers. By offering a platform that connects employers with a pre-vetted talent, and matches them quickly and efficiently. Scalers stands out as an indispensable resource for companies looking to scale their teams with top-quality candidates.

For more information about Scalers and its innovative recruitment platform, please visit www.withscalers.com .

About Sadu Capital:

Sadu Capital is a venture capital firm based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that invests in early-stage technology startups across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The firm focuses on Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A stage startups that demonstrate innovative solutions and the potential for significant growth. Sadu Capital prides itself on its active investment approach, providing hands-on support and guidance to its portfolio companies to help them achieve their full potential.

To explore Sadu Capital's investment philosophy, portfolio companies, and commitment to the MENA startup ecosystem, visit their website: http://www.sadu.vc

About Access Bridge:

Access Bridge Ventures is a leading early-stage venture capital fund that invests in entrepreneurs across the MENA region. ABV’s team is led by Issa Aghabi and Rakan AlRashed, who bring over 30 years’ experience in investing and exiting tech companies in the MENA region and beyond