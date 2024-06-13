Dubai: - The Dubai-based 2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster featured on SBX Cars has become the most valuable car ever transacted via an online-only auction platform, selling for US$6,000,000 last week.

The sale surpasses a 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, which previously sold for US$5,360,000 in 2022.

This marks not only a new online auction record, but also an impressive milestone for the newly-founded SBX Cars platform.

The rare Veneno Roadster, only one of nine worldwide, had previously appeared at a well-known in-person auction house in 2020, with an estimated sale price of between €4,500,000 and €5,500,000, however, failed to sell.

Previously owned by a member of the House of Saud, the royal family of Saudi Arabia, the coveted road-legal 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 Veneno Roadster has a maximum output of 750 PS / 552 kW / 740 HP and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 355 km/h.

Finished in a matt black over an interior trimmed in lime green and black leather, the super sports car also boasts lime-green pinstriping on the exterior, adding a touch of contrast and personality to its fighter-jet-like bodywork.

In the two months since launching, SBX Cars has registered thousands of global bidders from over 40 countries, and has sold cars into the US, Mexico, Dubai, Kuwait, Germany and Hong Kong. The platform is the world's first global premium auction site, selling the the most coveted and collectible vehicles to buyers all over the world.

SBX Cars also announced the exclusive rights to auction the highly-anticipated Lotus Black&Gold Collection - the world’s largest collection of Lotus historic cars and rare collectible assets from the famous John Player Special Formula One era.

The incredible collection consists of more than 25 rare lots, including Grand Prix racing cars, race team transporters from the period, as well as the Cessna 414A and Lotus Esprit personally owned by Colin Chapman, the founder of Lotus. The auction will be held in September and anyone interested in more information can go to: https://sbxcars.com/platinum

Additionally, SBX Cars will look to set another world record when it brings to auction one of only three Lamborghini Veneno Coupes in the coming weeks. For more information on the 127-mile Veneno Coupe, go to: https://sbxcars.com/auction/124/2014-lamborghini-veneno-coupe

More on the Veneno Roadster:

Based on the Lamborghini Aventador, the Veneno was developed to celebrate the Italian luxury sports cars and SUV manufacturer’s 50th anniversary. Available in both coupe and roadster variants, the latter made its public debut on board the Italian naval aircraft carrier Nave Cavour in December 2013.

The limited-edition super sports car was formally unveiled on the flight deck of the 240-meter ship while docked in Abu Dhabi’s Mina Zayed port in the United Arab Emirates. “The Lamborghini Roadster is one of the world’s most exclusive cars with the most extraordinary performance,” Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, commented at the event.

The Lamborghini Veneno Roadster is a fully road-legal, open-top car, bringing the aerodynamic efficiency of a racing prototype to the road, with extreme design and breathtaking performance.

Of the nine Veneno Roadsters, the example featured on SBX Cars was the second to leave Sant’Agata. It was offered in virtually as-new condition both inside and out, with only 1,778 kilometers on the clock.

About SBX Cars:

SBX Cars is the global premium car auction platform.

Owned and operated by Supercar Blondie, SBX Cars is the only digital auction platform focusing exclusively on premium vehicles.

Through the existing Supercar Blondie brand with over 120 million followers, SBX Cars has an unrivaled global reach, bringing together buyers and sellers from all over the world.

Based in Los Angeles, London and Dubai, the SBX Cars team has a wealth of expertise in both the in-house and digital auction space.

For more information, visit sbxcars.com

