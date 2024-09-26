The MoU seeks to exchange best practices and experiences between the two sides

Focused on supporting women’s entrepreneurship and encouraging joint investments.

Strengthen the presence of women-led enterprises in economic empowerment initiatives.

Both sides to collaborate on organising events in Belgium and Europe.

SBWC organised a panel discussion at the Sharjah-Europe Business Women Forum.

Sharjah: Continuing their mission to foster global collaboration and empower entrepreneurs and businesswomen, the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) has forged a partnership agreement with the European Women’s Association (EWA) in Brussels to facilitate the exchange of best practices, promote bilateral investments, and organise joint events in Belgium and across Europe.

The signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of SBWC’s participation in the second edition of the Sharjah-Europe Business Women Forum in Belgium from September 22 to 26.

The MoU, signed by Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of Sharjah Business Women Council , and Yulia Stark, Founder and President of European Women’s Association, focuses on empowering women to engage in entrepreneurship and business to realise the Sustainable Development Goals. It also seeks to foster a safe, communal space for female founders where challenges and barriers to their engagement in entrepreneurship can be examined and addressed. The two sides will work towards providing opportunities for women-led enterprises to enhance their engagement in economic empowerment initiatives and highlight key governmental initiatives from both sides aimed at supporting women’s entrepreneurship.

Furthermore, the agreement commits both parties to work collaboratively to promote investment opportunities in their respective countries, address key areas of shared interest, and align these efforts with their overarching goals of fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology.

In addition, the MoU specifies that each party will invite the other side to participate in seminars, conferences, and initiatives hosted by their respective organisations. This collaboration will extend to regional and international events across the EU, GCC, and MENA regions, enabling female leaders to engage with policymakers on sustainability and women’s empowerment. The agreement also provides for the nomination of distinguished speakers, mentors, and experts for training sessions. It also includes provisions for scholarships and participation in programs organised by either party or their partners.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mariam bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC, said: “The new partnership with the European Women’s Association marks a pivotal step in our mission to empower the council’s members. It stands as a clear testament to SBWC’s unwavering dedication to advancing their role in key economic sectors, strengthening their capacities, and driving the growth of their businesses and ventures. This MoU will profoundly impact, facilitating new knowledge and expertise with leading Belgian businesswomen and forging strategic connections, collaborations, and partnerships between Emirati and European women.”

She added: "This memorandum plays a critical role in realising our ambitions to position Sharjah as a global leader in entrepreneurship. It underscores the emirate’s significance as a gateway to Middle Eastern markets, highlighting the unique advantages and vast opportunities it presents to international partners."

The MoU was signed following a panel discussion organised by SBWC during the Sharjah-Europe Business Women Forum, titled ‘Accelerating women’s economic empowerment through partnership’. The session featured the participation of Mariam bin Sheikh, Director of SBWC; HE Fatema Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI); Hala Audi, CEO of "Unizima" and representative of the Belgian Export Organization; Laurence Heyblom, Economic and Commercial Advisor at the Embassy of Belgium in Kuwait for Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, and moderated by Asma Hassouni, Director of the Media Office of the Supreme Council of Family Affairs in Sharjah, with speakers addressing key challenges and opportunities for women in business.

The speakers discussed the challenges businesswomen face when attempting to establish new partnerships and the ways to overcome them. They also highlighted several successful partnership models and their contribution to strengthening women's economic roles. Additionally, they highlighted how to measure the success of these collaborations and their positive impact on economic empowerment.

SBWC’s participation in the Sharjah-Europe Business Women Forum, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the European Women’s Association, aims to cultivate a culture of female entrepreneurship and strengthen cooperation to increase women’s participation in economic sectors. The second edition of the forum has drawn officials, ambassadors, and representatives from various government entities in Sharjah, alongside 500 international participants and female entrepreneurs from the UAE, Belgium, and across Europe.

