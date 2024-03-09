Sharjah: In a strategic initiative to propel women's role in shaping the emirate's economic landscape, the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) unveiled its new advisory board for the 2024-2026 term. This board assembles an elite cadre of businesswomen, each with extensive experience and profound insights into entrepreneurship across diverse sectors.

The advisory board is tasked with empowering female entrepreneurs, magnifying their influence, and launching initiatives and projects that strengthen women’s status across multiple economic sectors. With a proactive agenda, the board addresses challenges, devises strategic solutions, represents SBWC at national and international forums, and forges networking and collaborative avenues to strengthen women's presence and impact in the developmental arena both locally and globally.

The newly constituted advisory board features luminaries such as Sheikha Al Sarkal, the visionary behind Sarkal Jewellery; Alia Triam, the entrepreneurial force of Aura Wellness Lounge; Dr. Mona Al Suwaidi, the founder and CEO of the Hala Gary app; Maitha Al Ansari, the creative mind of House of 45; Wafa Bil Aswad, the celebrated Emirati/Saudi fashion designer and founder of the Wafa Bil Aswad brand; and Naima Al Zaabi, the driving force of the Florenza Group.

This announcement was made during an SBWC meeting recently at Beyond Bake House in Aljada, which 40 council members attended. The meeting celebrated the formidable achievements the previous advisory board accomplished during 2022-2023. It also offered a platform for exchanging insights and strategies between the past and present boards, further catalysing the momentum for women's entrepreneurial growth in the emirate.

A new milestone towards success

During the meeting, Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBWC, underscored the transformative role of the council in reshaping the landscape for Emirati women. She highlighted that through the relentless dedication of its members, SBWC has become a pivotal force in elevating the status of businesswomen in Sharjah, driving their influence in the development process, and fostering a business environment that actively supports their engagement across all economic sectors.”

She said: “Acknowledging these accomplishments as milestones, we recognise that they mark not the culmination of success but pivotal points in an ongoing journey of dedication, innovation, and creativity. Therefore, SBWC calls upon all its members to contribute their ideas, visions, and proposals to develop the council’s strategy further and broaden our collective impact. We are committed to expanding our membership, enriching our programs and projects, and intensifying our active contribution to areas where we can create substantial change. We firmly believe that the grandest projects and triumphs are birthed from simple ideas and that audacity and conviction distinguish the successful from the unfulfilled.”