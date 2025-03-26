The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and the American Library Association (ALA) are joining forces to launch the first-ever ALA Sharjah School Librarians Conference, scheduled for April 15-16, 2025, at Expo Centre Sharjah. This inaugural conference aims to provide a specialised platform for school librarians, library administrators, and educators involved in school library management and development to gain essential knowledge and skills development.

The conference will feature a comprehensive program of workshops and keynote speeches from industry leaders, offering participants valuable insights into the latest trends and best practices in school library management. Additionally, it will provide a unique opportunity for networking among librarians and educators, as well as exhibition space for vendors to showcase their products and services within the industry.

Literacy and reading promotion workshop for school librarians

A cornerstone of the conference will be a comprehensive two-day workshop organised by the SBA, ALA, the American Association of School Librarians (AASL), and the Emirate Library and Information Association. This collaborative effort underscores their shared mission to encourage sustained reading habits among today’s youth, and the workshop will bring together expert librarians from the United States as well as other nations, alongside outstanding industry leaders and school librarians from the United Arab Emirates.

Participants in the workshop can expect to gain new knowledge and skills to enhance their role in school communities and will learn innovative ideas for programming and student engagement, as well as best practices for creating integrated learning environments where students become sustained readers. Participants will also have the opportunity to share their own best practices and success stories with others, fostering a collaborative environment that promotes mutual learning and growth.

Commenting on the announcement, HE Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of SBA stated, “As the first of its kind in the region, the ALA Sharjah School Librarians Conference will offer unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and professional growth. School librarians are highly important for educational equity and this conference will amplify their voices and provide actionable frameworks to ensure every student has access to resources that ignite curiosity and lifelong learning.”

Expanding on this, Mansoor Al Hassani, Director of Publishing Services at SBA said, “This conference represents a step in the ongoing efforts of SBA to develop the library ecosystem in Sharjah and the wider region, and by partnering with the ALA, we will bring world-class expertise to the region, further cementing Sharjah’s position as a knowledge hub.”

Early booking is encouraged to secure participation in workshops, as well as businesses wanting to participate in the exhibition spaces.