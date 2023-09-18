Muscat: Sayarti LLC, a subsidiary of The Zubair Corporation, announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Tesla Power MENA (Middle East and North Africa) – a part of Tesla Power USA LLC. The partnership marks Sayarti LLC as the Authorised Distributor for passenger car, SUV as well as commercial vehicle batteries and a range of industrial batteries. This affiliation cascades within Sayarti’s framework of meeting the evolving needs of customers in the fields of renewable and conventional energy storage.

The partnership agreement was signed by Niels Bormans, CEO of The Zubair Corporation and on behalf of Tesla Power Middle East by Irfan Ahmed, the CEO -MENA region. The ceremony was graced by the presence of several senior representatives of both the companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Niels Bormans, CEO of The Zubair Corporation said, “The agreement between Sayarti and Tesla Power MENA is a strategic move to provide high-quality innovative products and energy solutions to the local market. As a trusted and experienced entity, the opportunity to serve as an Authorised Dealer for Tesla batteries holds special significance and will allow Sayarti to provide comprehensive mobility solutions to its customers. We look forward to a long-term productive relationship between the Corporation and Tesla Power MENA.”

Tesla Power MENA is a part of the American company Tesla Power USA LLC, has been acknowledged for being a pioneer and leader in introducing high quality and long-life battery solutions, completely revolutionising the energy storage industry. After having established a prominent client base in the American continent, Tesla Power USA has now expanded its operations in the MENA region. Tesla Power USA is also well known for its Sealed Maintenance Free Valve Regulated Lead Acid Batteries as well as Solar Batteries with a growing customer base in the region.

Irfan Ahmed, CEO of Tesla Power MENA said, “With a strong focus on innovation through research & development, Tesla Power USA continually provides innovative solutions in the energy storage space. We are delighted to enter the Omani market through our range of automotive and industrial batteries with a robust partner such as The Zubair Corporation. This partnership will further Tesla Power’s position as a leading company in the renewable and conventional energy storage industry across the globe."

Commencing operations in 1992, Sayarti LLC is an ISO certified company that serves as a market leader in the field of vehicle rental and leasing services in Oman. Operating under the General Automotive Co. LLC, the company offers best-in-class services to deliver innovative solutions in the field of vehicle leasing, catering not only to the needs of individual customers, but to those of corporate clients as well.