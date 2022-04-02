In 2022, all you need is an app. Whether you’re stocking up groceries, fueling up, grabbing a bite, picking up laundry or more, an app saves the day! When it comes to healthcare, anything that helps you avoid going through long queues at the pharmacy or waiting for your prescription insurance approvals, is what you need. And bonus if it’s all on a mobile application. Dubai’s upcoming health-tech startup, souKare is here to disrupt the traditional pharmacy model with the launch of their new pharmacy app – souKare Pharmacy.

Available now on both the Apple App store and the Google Playstore, souKare's new app not only makes ordering and reordering medicines and health and wellness products simple and seamless, it also helps with medical adherence through consumption reminders and usage tracking. The app is designed to ensure consumers receive their medicines on time, never miss a dose and never run out of their health essentials.

Once you download the app, in just a few taps, your prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products will be at your doorstep, right away. No more waiting in queues at the pharmacy, or for insurance approvals, and no more driving around town to multiple pharmacies and stores. Whether it’s your monthly medications, prescriptions for you or the family, vitamins, supplements or personal care products,

souKare’s team of highly trained pharmacists, nutritionists and healthcare experts are there to get whatever you may need.

What makes the souKare Pharmacy so special? It’s the unique in-built features that aren’t available on any app in the region such as customizable reminders to take your medicines and vitamins, notification alerts to refill your prescriptions, one-click checkout for re-ordering your healthcare products, and personalized health tracking and digital view of all your prescriptions. The souKare App makes managing your health simpler and seamless so that you can make healthier choices going forward.

The process of placing an order is quite simple. If you have a doctor’s prescription, simply enter the e-prescription number (eRx) or upload a picture of the prescription and proceed to checkout. Provide shipping information and in a few clicks your order will be submitted. On receiving your request, our team of highly qualified pharmacists will obtain the insurance approval and call you within couple of minutes to confirm the order. You will receive a notification with a link that will show the full breakdown of all the medicines in your prescription as well as insurance coverage details. You will have a wide array of payment options to choose from including online, cash on delivery and card on delivery. With direct billing from all top insurance providers, temperature monitored delivery and top-notch safety standards, you know with souKare, you are in safe hands.

For all non-prescription items, including over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, supplements, contact lenses and personal care products, browse the largest range of health products and simply order them using our one-click checkout. As with prescription items, our trained delivery riders will deliver these to your doorstep, right away.

Reordering your medicines and health care products is super simple. Visit the Reorder page and in a click of a button you can add your previously ordered items to cart and checkout.

souKare’s core aim is to improve the quality of lives it serves. It’s new App achieves just that by taking out all the hassle of managing your medications and health products so you can focus on living a healthier life.

souKare is founded by Faraz Khan, a Cambridge and INSEAD alumni with extensive experience in tech and top tier management consulting. With a career spanning four continents, focusing on digital, technology and healthcare, he discovered a common theme – the lack of a digital healthcare partner that would ensure convenient, hassle-free customer journey while empowering people to make smarter health related decisions. With relentless focus to make the world a healthier place, souKare was founded and is making rapid strides to leapfrog our healthcare experience to new a new high.

About souKare

