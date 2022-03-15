Saxo Bank, the leading Fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, has ramped up its efforts to support the GCC’s rapidly growing retail sector with the launch of SaxoInvestor, a user-friendly and intuitive platform providing investors in the self-directed space with the tools, insights and guidance required to fulfil their financial aspirations and make an impact through investment.

The SaxoInvestor platform will offer access to Stocks, ETFs, Mutual Funds, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies and Managed Portfolios, while also providing investors with an easy-to-use interface and access to a wealth of research content and investment themes, creating a simple, intuitive and personalised investment option which is available across mobile and desktop.

Damian Hitchen, CEO for Saxo Bank in the MENA region, said: “The investment space is complex with many different opportunities available to budding investors. The SaxoInvestor platform enables clients to make optimal informed decisions in the financial markets.

“Saxo Bank’s vision is to enable people to fulfil their financial aspirations and make a difference, and the SaxoInvestor platform offers high-quality information, diversity and investment themes that will enable everyone – from new entrants to the market through to seasoned investors – to make a genuine impact with their investment choices.”

The platform is the latest in a line of products and services introduced by Saxo Bank to support its growing portfolio of clients in the MENA region, with a 150% increase in new investors recorded across the region in the past two years, and a rise in female investors with women now making up 18% of new clients in 2022, up from 11% in 2020 and 14% in 2021.

Tara Tyan, Regional Head of Marketing at Saxo Bank, said: “More female investors than ever before are choosing to enter the capital markets and SaxoInvestor platform is the ideal platform for them to fulfil their financial aspirations and to make an impact for themselves, the world and communities around them.”

Other recently introduced initiatives include the Money Matters series of animated films which touches upon different investment themes and highlights the lasting impact that active choices within a strong financial system can bring.

Money Matters follows the recent launch of a weekly Arabic-language podcast series, DeepDive with Saxo Bank, an Arabic-language show on the Deezer global audio streaming service which covers a broad range of topics including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, financial market insights and other topics which highlight diverse opportunities opening up to investors in the ever-changing landscape.

Saxo Bank was founded almost 30 years ago with a focus on enabling investors to fulfil their financial aspirations, combining unique trading and investment technology and expertise to create opportunities, increase transparency and remove barriers to global capital markets.

About the Saxo Bank Group

Saxo Bank connects people to investment opportunities in global capital markets. As a provider of multi-asset trading and investment, Saxo Bank strives to empower people with a user-friendly, seamless and personalised platform experience that gives them exactly what they need, when they need it, no matter if they want to actively trade global markets or invest into their future.

Founded in 1992, Saxo Bank was one of the first financial institutions to develop an online trading platform that provided private investors with the same tools and market access as professional traders, large institutions and fund managers. Saxo combines an agile fintech mindset with close to 30 years of experience and track record in global capital markets to deliver a state-of-the-art experience to clients. The Saxo Bank Group holds four banking licenses and is well regulated globally. Saxo offers clients around the world broad access to global capital markets across asset classes, where they can trade more than 40,000 instruments in over 20 languages from one single margin account. The Saxo Bank Group also powers more than 135 financial institutions as partners by boosting the investment experience they can offer their clients via its open banking technology.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saxo Bank’s client assets total more than 75 billion Euros and the company has more than 2,000 financial and technology professionals in financial centers around the world including London, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Paris, Zurich, Dubai and Tokyo.

For more information, please visit: http://www.home.saxo/ME.