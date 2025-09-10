Naguib Sawiris: This partnership is not merely an agreement, but a message affirming that true development begins with investment in people.

Hassan Allam: This partnership reflects a clear vision to create new opportunities that ensure real and lasting impact.

Amr Allam: This partnership represents a unique model that brings together two leading foundations with a shared vision to build a better future.

Cairo – In a ground-breaking partnership that highlights the critical role of civil society in driving sustainable development, the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development and the Essam & May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development have launched a four-year (2025–2029) partnership under the theme "Grounded in Evidence, Committed to Impact... A Partnership for Change” The EGP 200 million agreement, funded equally by both foundations, was announced at a high-profile ceremony at the Grand Egyptian Museum, an iconic venue that reflects Egypt’s enduring legacy of collaboration and progress.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Naguib Sawiris, Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, and Eng. Hassan Allam, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Essam & May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development. The event was attended by senior officials, including H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation; H.E. Dr. Maya Morsy, Minister of Social Solidarity; and H.E. Eric Chevallier, French Ambassador to Egypt, alongside a distinguished group of public figures and representatives of local and international development partners.

This partnership aims to unify efforts and enhance developmental impact across various sectors and fields through developing programs and initiatives that contribute to improving individuals' quality of life and empowering communities, enhancing economic and social opportunities, supporting arts and culture, stimulating innovation, in addition to strengthening society's ability to adapt to challenges and build a sustainable future for all.

In this context, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, emphasized the importance of the partnership between the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development and the Essam & May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development, which is built on three main pillars: education, agriculture, and community development. She highlighted that these are key priorities within the state’s vision to achieve development, noting that civil society organizations have become at the international level key partners alongside governments and the private sector in mobilizing resources, bridging the financing gaps for the Sustainable Development Goals, and reaching the most vulnerable groups.

She further explained that the ministry maintains longstanding partnerships with the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development in various fields, including the establishment of the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) office to support evidence-based policymaking in the fight against poverty. She affirmed the ministry’s keenness to strengthen cooperation between civil society and international partners to expand social protection coverage and support development efforts.

H.E. Dr. Maya Morsy, Minister of Social Solidarity, expressed her honor in participating in this event held at the eternal edifice of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which houses the greatest relics left by our ancestors this living record where humanity’s earliest memory resides, and on whose grounds the greatest stories of intellect and will are told. She noted that today we stand to reaffirm that Egypt has always been rich in charitable and developmental work, and deeply rooted in the principles and foundations of sustainable development since the dawn of history.

Dr. Maya Morsy highlighted that the strength of Egyptian civil society lies in every association that adopts a different approach yet remains united in purpose, profound in impact, and refined over time. Emerging from historic roots, it grows branches that bear fruits united in benefit yet diverse in interventions. These fruits are nurtured with uniquely Egyptian mastery, enriching Egypt’s land with hundreds of millions of innovative interventions that are expansive in thought and inclusive in scope.

The Minister of Social Solidarity stressed that today’s partnership represents two innovative pillars of civil society work in Egypt. For nearly 25 years, the Sawiris Foundation has strengthened the paths of comprehensive and sustainable development, credited with helping hundreds of thousands lead better lives built on addressing multidimensional poverty through innovative solutions and sustainable pathways, ensuring access to quality education, appropriate training, and decent jobs.

In parallel, the Foundation has advanced Egypt’s cultural and artistic landscape, recognizing it as a cornerstone for development and a driver for raising community awareness. This effort has been underpinned by designing evidence-based development interventions and measuring impact, through active partnerships with government and private sectors, civil society, and international organizations. She concluded by extending appreciation to the matriarch and distinguished leader, Mrs. Yousriya Sawiris.

On his part, H.E. Éric Chevallier, Ambassador of France to Egypt, affirmed that the partnership launched between the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development and the Essam & May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development represents an embodiment of Egypt’s modern vision, which places sustainable development at the forefront of its priorities. He added that France views Egypt as a strategic partner not only at the governmental level, but also through supporting community initiatives aimed at improving quality of life and strengthening the role of civil society.

Chevallier pointed out that Egypt’s experience in building local development partnerships with global perspectives has gained wide recognition, noting that these efforts pave the way for enhancing international cooperation in areas such as education, smart agriculture, and economic empowerment. He stressed that modern diplomacy is not limited to politics and economics, but also extends to supporting and empowering people as a fundamental step toward stability and development.

He said: “I feel I am among my family, given the constant cooperation between us, the parties to this partnership, and all the ministers present.” He also noted that the Sawiris and Allam families have succeeded in joining their efforts in philanthropy despite competition in business, adding that Mrs. Yousriya Sawiris has been one of the most inspiring women, as well as Mariam Essam Allam, from a younger generation, yet together they have formed a model to be emulated in empowering women.

Eng. Naguib Sawiris, Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sawiris Foundation, stated: "Our partnership today with the Essam & May Allam Foundation reflects a shared belief that tackling poverty and social and economic challenges can only be achieved by unifying efforts and integrating resources and expertise. This partnership is not a traditional charitable initiative, but a strategic investment in Egypt's future. We are not merely investing in projects, but in the Egyptian people: in their education, in their limitless potential, and in their ability to face the future with confidence. What we aspire to achieve is establishing a culture of developmental work based on evidence, innovation, and sustainability, so that each initiative becomes an additional step toward a more just society with equal opportunities for all. Through this partnership, we open the door for the private sector and business leaders to join this alliance to maximize impact and transform social responsibility into a real force for change."

Eng. Hassan Allam, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Essam & May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development, explained: " The foundation was launched on the values and principles embraced by our late father and sister, and it stands as a living embodiment of a deep humanitarian legacy — one that reflects ninety years of steadfast commitment to addressing development challenges in Egypt. This partnership represents a natural extension of that established approach, opening new horizons of hope for millions of Egyptians. True development begins with empowering local communities, where every opportunity — no matter how small it may seem — can spark meaningful transformation. There is no doubt that the agreement signed with the Sawiris Foundation embodies our commitment to expanding opportunities for youth, farmers, and families, enabling them to build a prosperous future where they can develop their skills and potential while preserving their dignity."

Eng. Amr Allam, Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Essam & May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development, said: “This partnership represents a unique model of development in Egypt, bringing together two pioneering national foundations with a shared vision for building a better future. We are proud of this cooperation with the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, which creates exceptional opportunities to expand programs and maximize their social impact. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to long-term sustainable development. Our goal is to unite efforts with our partners to find innovative and sustainable solutions that address the most pressing challenges in education, agriculture, and community development. We believe that investing in people is the best and most sustainable form of investment, and that empowering youth, families, and farmers is the path to a more just and prosperous society. This partnership also highlights the pivotal role of business leaders when they come together for a great national cause, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come."

Laila Hosni, Executive Director of the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, added: "This partnership marks an important step in our journey of developmental work, grounded in a shared vision that places people at the heart of every initiative. We believe that true development is achieved through investing in education, combating poverty, supporting agricultural communities, and transforming hope into tangible results that change people's lives for the better. What we plant today in terms of ideas and projects will yield tomorrow new opportunities for generations capable of facing challenges and creating a more just and prosperous future for Egypt."

Mariam Allam, Founder and Board Member of the Essam & May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development, added: "Development only happens when ambition is coupled with on-the-ground implementation. That is why we are keen to turn our priorities into practical programs that reach the most vulnerable groups. We focus particularly on education and agriculture, as they are two fundamental pillars of economic and social empowerment. We are delighted to collaborate with the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development to deliver initiatives grounded in scientific research and cross-sectoral collaboration, contributing to tangible and sustainable change in people’s lives.”

The partnership will roll out tangible programs built around three key pillars. The first is poverty alleviation, through the “Bab Amal” (Gateway of Hope) project in Minya, which aims to empower 470 extremely poor families by 2027 via social protection, income diversification, and financial inclusion. The second is education, through the “Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL)” project in Sohag and Assiut, helping children aged 9–13 strengthen reading, writing, and arithmetic skills, with the active involvement of volunteers and families. The third is agriculture, through climate-smart and innovative solutions to support smallholder farmers in Minya and Sohag with sustainable inputs, technologies, financing, and marketing support to boost productivity and secure livelihoods.

By pooling resources and expertise, the two foundations will expand the reach of their programs, ensure sustainability, and deliver a deeper, broader impact across multiple sectors, supporting individuals and communities while advancing Egypt’s journey toward inclusive and sustainable development.

About Sawiris Foundation for Social Development (SFSD):

Established in 2001 by the Sawiris family, SFSD is one of Egypt’s first philanthropic foundations. It supports innovative, inclusive, and sustainable development solutions, focusing on poverty, unemployment, and access to quality education. SFSD also contributes to Egypt’s cultural and artistic landscape. Over 24 years, it has funded numerous programs in partnership with government, civil society, private sector, and international entities across 24 governorates—prioritizing remote villages and underserved communities.

Website: https://www.sawirisfoundation.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SawirisFoundation

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sawiris.foundation

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sawiris-foundation-for-social development

X: https://x.com/SawirisFSD

About Essam & May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development:

Founded in 2025 by the Essam Hassan Allam family to honor the legacy of a remarkable father and daughter, the Essam and May Allam Foundation (EMAF) is dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty in Egypt through evidence-based, high-impact initiatives in education and agriculture. By focusing on programs grounded in rigorous research and proven effectiveness, the Foundation ensures its efforts are scalable, sustainable, and positioned to deliver meaningful results. EMAF operates through two strategic pillars. The Essam Allam Agriculture Accelerator addresses key challenges in agricultural climate resilience, productivity, market access for smallholder farmers, and food security. The May Allam Knowledge Incubator works to improve early childhood and primary education, promote and preserve the Arabic language, conserve Middle Eastern arts and culture, and expand access to vocational training and scholarships. Through these pillars, EMAF serves as a catalyst for transformative change—bridging the gap between research and practice to drive inclusive development that empowers individuals, uplifts communities, and fosters long-term resilience across Egypt.

Website: https://www.essamandmayallamfoundation.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/essamandmayallamfoundation