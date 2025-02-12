Savvy Games Group and Merak Capital deepen collaboration to drive games investment, innovation, and ecosystem development, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global games and esports hub

Riyadh – Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”), Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, and Merak Capital, a Riyadh-based technology-focused investment firm licensed by Capital Market Authority (CMA), have announced a partnership to accelerate the growth and sustainability of the Kingdom’s games ecosystem. This collaboration brings together two influential players in Saudi Arabia’s games industry to drive investment, support game developers, and further establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for games and esports.

This partnership builds on the solid foundation established by the “Merak Gaming Fund” (MGF), an $80 million investment fund under the Gaming and Esports Sector Financing Program, overseen by the National Development Fund (NDF) in collaboration with the Social Development Bank, and the Saudi Esports Federation. Playing a key role in advancing the National Gaming and Esports Strategy and the Ignite Digital Content Program, the fund aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 to drive innovation and growth in the gaming industry.

As part of its broader mandate, NDF oversees an integrated development finance ecosystem that supports key sectors, including games and esports. Through initiatives like the Merak Gaming Fund (MGF), NDF plays a pivotal role in driving investment and innovation in the gaming industry, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030. By fostering strategic collaborations, NDF strengthens the sector’s growth and positions the Kingdom as a regional leader in digital entertainment and economic development.

The joint effort is designed to support games startups by providing capital, industry connections, and expert guidance. Through Exel Gaming Accelerator, backed by Merak Capital’s $80 million Merak Gaming Fund, and Savvy’s industry network and connections to initiatives in the games sector, Saudi-based games companies will have greater access to investment and funding, benefiting from Merak Capital’s resources and Savvy’s expertise. The collaboration will also help games companies expand into international markets through Savvy’s connections and Merak’s investment reach. Additionally, it will bring developers, investors, and industry leaders together to create new opportunities and drive long-term growth.

Amr Sager, Chief of Staff at Savvy Games Group, said:

"We are delighted to partner with Merak Capital on a collaboration that will enable Saudi Arabian entrepreneurs in games and esports to have better access to strategic counsel and guidance, industry expertise, and global networks. This partnership is also a great example of how domestic stakeholders are joining forces, in realizing the vision of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, to build a robust games ecosystem where everyone – from developers and entrepreneurs to players and communities – can thrive."

Abdullah Altamami, Founder and CEO of Merak Capital, said:

"Our partnership with Savvy Games Group is built on a shared vision: developing a thriving games ecosystem that empowers both emerging startups and established developers. By combining Savvy’s industry expertise and initiatives with Merak Capital’s investment and acceleration capabilities, we are creating an environment where games companies can access the right resources, scale effectively, and contribute to the region’s growing impact on the global gaming industry."

Exel Gaming Accelerator is currently accepting applications from games startups looking to scale their businesses and gain access to mentorship, funding, and strategic guidance. Applications will remain open until 16 February 2025.

For more information about Exel Gaming Accelerator https://www.exelbymerak.com

About Merak Capital:

Merak Capital is an investment firm focused on technology opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Merak is built on deep technological research and understanding, staying at the forefront of digital trends, and finding investment opportunities aligned with adoption cycles from different sectors, locally, regionally, and globally. The firm aims to partner with the builders of tomorrow in leading technological transformations, unlocking new markets and opportunities for growth, where innovation, fueled by the entrepreneurial spirit, shapes our future.

About Savvy Games Group:

Savvy Games Group was established to drive sustainable growth and innovation in the gaming and esports sector. Backed by the Public Investment Fund – the sole owner of the group's capital – Savvy aims to invest in the industry for the long term through acquisitions, investments, and commercial ventures. By expanding its portfolio and enhancing the gaming and esports ecosystem, Savvy is shaping the future of the industry on a global scale. As the leading national company in gaming and esports, Savvy continues to develop the local ecosystem within this sector.