Cairo - To nurture the next generation of industry leaders and equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic market, Savola Egypt forges a strategic partnership with ESLSCA University. The collaboration, sealed during the prestigious Executive Education Summit 2024, reflects both entities’ dedication to advancing workforce capabilities.

This long-term partnership will offer a wide range of opportunities for both Savola's employees and ESLSCA students. Savola will provide tailored academic programs empowering employees to enhance their professional capabilities. Additionally, the company will offer internship and job shadowing opportunities for ESLSCA students, providing hands-on experience within a supportive environment. To further support students' academic pursuits, Savola will offer partial scholarships, demonstrating its dedication to developing future industry leaders. ESLSCA University will play a pivotal role in facilitating this partnership; wherein, it will guide students through the application process, providing comprehensive information about program details, internship opportunities, and program durations.

Commenting on the partnership, Karim Baraka, General Manager Egypt OU at Savola Foods Egypt, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the esteemed ESLSCA University. At Savola, we believe in investing in our people because they are our most valuable contributors and main partners in success. This collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to their growth and development as our ambassadors wherever they go.”

Adding further depth to Savola’s presence at the event, Karim Baraka participated in the panel discussion “Leading for a Sustainable Future.” During the discussion, he offered valuable insights into the role of leadership in shaping organizational culture, driving employee engagement, promoting well-being, fostering continuous learning, and advancing diversity and inclusion. His contributions highlighted Savola’s steadfast commitment to creating a sustainable and inclusive workplace—a key pillar of the company’s long-term vision for growth.

Eng. Kareem El-Hennawi, Secretary-General of ESLSCA University expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to have Savola on board for this long-term collaboration. At ESLSCA, our mission is to empower organizations with tailored education solutions that drive sustainable growth and innovation. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of equipping individuals with skills, experience, and confidence to achieve their fullest potential.”

It’s worth noting that the two-day Executive Education Summit, held under the theme “Executive Education: Your Gateway to Leadership Excellence,” provided a dynamic platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and explore strategies for tackling today’s challenges, reinforcing the importance of partnerships like the one between Savola Egypt and ESLSCA University.

About Savola Foods:

Savola Foods Company is a subsidiary of the Saudi Savola Group, known for its exceptional competence in managing a diverse range of high-quality food product brands, including edible oils, vegetable ghee, sugar, pasta, seafood, cooking fats, baked goods, and frozen vegetables. Savola Foods owns a collection of renowned brands in the Egyptian food market, earning the trust of millions of customers through branded love marks such as Rawaby and Ganna vegetable ghee, Afia and Helwa edible oils, Al Osra sugar, Italiano and El Maleka pasta.