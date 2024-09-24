Dubai, UAE – Astra Tech (Astra), a leading consumer technology holding group based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and National Bonds, the UAE’s leading savings and investment company, have joined forces to empower 9 million Botim users in the UAE to start their savings journey with National Bonds through the Botim application.

Following the launch of the service, National Bonds' financial solutions will be integrated into the Botim App, this collaboration significantly broadens the reach of savings and investment solutions for our users in the UAE, promoting a culture of savings and financial well-being.

Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, commented: “The collaboration with National Bonds is not just a business milestone; it's a leap forward in offering savings solutions that resonate with our commitment to enhancing the financial landscape. Botim users now have a unique opportunity to invest and save in a way that aligns with their values. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to building the most extensive and inclusive tech ecosystem in the region.”

Botim users will now have access to National Bonds' innovative savings plans and investment opportunities directly through the app, enabling them to generate competitive returns throughout their savings journey, promoting a culture of savings and financial well-being. Additionally, users will be eligible to enter the renowned AED 35.5 million National Bonds rewards program, the largest of its kind in the UAE, which offers substantial rewards and additional incentives based on customers' savings behavior.

“Our collaboration with Astra Tech enables us to contribute to the financial prosperity and secure future of UAE citizens and residents while underscoring our dedication to embracing digital transformation to serve our customers better,” said Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds. “With the integration of our digital savings service into the Botim app, all Botim users now have real time seamless access to our innovative savings products. This aligns perfectly with the UAE's vision for a digitally advanced society.

Through this collaboration, users can effortlessly initiate their savings journey, by opening accounts with National Bonds directly through the Botim platform. This innovative approach facilitates access to financial solutions and underscores a strong commitment to fostering financial well-being through technological advancement.

About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech is the MENA region's leading consumer technology holding group, dedicated to transforming everyday services with its revolutionary Ultra Platform. In 2022, the group acquired PayBy, Rizek, and the VoIP app Botim, culminating in the creation of the Ultra App under Botim's umbrella.

Today, Botim operates in 155 countries, offering free end-to-end encrypted VoIP calling and integrating additional services seamlessly such as international money transfers, bill payments, UAE visa services, and more. Astra Tech remains steadfast in its mission to advance technology and enhance the user experience in the region through continuous innovation.

About National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC:

National Bonds Corporation is a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, established in 2006. It is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority and is audited by the Dubai Government Audit Department, Sharia Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents, and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage disciplined savings habits for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government's Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 35.5 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae