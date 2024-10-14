Savills United Arab Emirates, a leading global real estate adviser, is proud to have earned the Great Place to Work Certification for 2024. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, collaborative, and empowering work environment across all its UAE offices. With a heritage spanning more than 160 years, Savills continues to prioritise employee well-being and professional growth as key pillars of its success.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours proven to drive market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The certification is recognised worldwide as a mark of excellence for organisations that put people first.

The certification is based entirely on feedback from current employees regarding their experience at Savills UAE. In the survey, Savills employees reported feeling valued and supported from the moment they joined the company. Employees also highlighted a sense of pride in their work, as well as the friendly and welcoming environment that encourages authentic connections and mutual support among colleagues.

“At Savills, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Samar Mallah, HR Director at Savills Middle East. “Earning the Great Place to Work certification reflects our dedication to nurturing a thriving workplace culture and our commitment to evolving our employee proposition, which in turn enables us to continually grow and deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

The announcement comes on the heels of ambitions expansion plans announced by the company in early 2024, with a keen focus on the residential agency division. To meet the growing demand across the dynamic real estate market, especially the increasing activity in the UAE, Savills Residential Agency division will expand to over 100 property consultants by the end of 2024, led by the property agent Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency, Middle East.

Savills has also strengthened its commercial agency offering by appointing a new head of Commercial Agency, Toby Hall, to respond to the large-scale leasing interest from corporate entities witnessed in UAE, and Dubai in particular.

These large-scale expansion efforts reinforce Savills commitment to delivering excellence to its clients.

About Savills Middle East:

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 700 offices and associates employing over 40,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

For further information, please contact:

Savills press office:

+971 50 331 5460 siddhi.sainani@savills.me

+971 (0)4 365 7700 www.savills.me

+971 50 316 5605 sahrish.munir@savills.me