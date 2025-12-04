Savills has strengthened its global retail advisory capabilities with the appointment of David Close as Director of EMEA Retail Tenant Representation, supporting growing demand from international retailers looking to expand into the Middle East.

With the UAE and Saudi Arabia continuing to attract global brands across luxury, lifestyle and F&B, David will work closely with Savills teams in Dubai and the wider region as part of his cross-border remit.

David joins the firm with more than 20 years experience advising international retail brands across European markets, most recently with CBRE’s retail tenant advisory team. Over the past two decades, he has worked with a wide range of global brands from Asia, North America and Europe on their flagship expansion strategies across the EMEA region.

He has been instrumental in securing high-profile locations on many of the world’s most prestigious retail streets, including the Champs-Élysées in Paris, Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona, Via Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Regent Street in London and Calle Serrano in Madrid.

In his new role at Savills, David will focus on strategically advising global retail brands on their growth in key prime EMEA cities. His appointment demonstrates the firm’s commitment to delivering market-driven tenant representation, helping clients thrive amid an increasingly competitive retail landscape.

Sam Foyle, Co-Head of Prime Global Retail at Savills, says: “David’s deep-rooted understanding of the European retail landscape, combined with a modern, people-first approach to retailers, aligns seamlessly with our boutique advisory model. Having known David for many years, I’ve consistently admired his ability to navigate market nuances. His insight and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow with agility, purpose and a commitment to doing things differently.”

David Close, Director in EMEA Retail Tenant Representation at Savills, adds: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining this new chapter and to work alongside such talented individuals across the EMEA region. The company is in a fantastic position as a market leader within the retail sector — perfectly placed to service international retailers and to further develop our tenant representation and advisory business across the region. I look forward to contributing to that continued success.”

