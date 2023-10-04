Dubai, UAE:- Sav, the UAE's leading goal-based savings app, has joined forces with Musafir.com, the leading online travel agency in the UAE, to bring a groundbreaking approach to travel savings. This transformative partnership is set to reshape the travel landscape, making it more accessible and affordable for UAE residents.

A Travel Savings Revolution

In an era where financial responsibility and smart spending are paramount, Sav and Musafir.com introduce an innovative paradigm shift—"Save Now, Buy Later for Travel”. This trailblazing feature empowers users to embark on a journey of financial discipline while planning their dream vacations.

Sachin Gadoya, CEO and Co-Founder of musafir.com said, "At Musafir.com, our mission has always been to make travel dreams a reality. Through this partnership with Sav, we aim to empower our customers to save effortlessly for their dream vacations. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing unforgettable travel experiences while making the journey towards them more accessible and convenient.”

Unbeatable Travel Discounts

Musafir.com commits to contribute to users’ goals across hotels, holidays, domestic and international Visas, which will redefine their travel experiences:

10% Off on UAE Visas: Seamlessly apply for UAE visas and enjoy an unprecedented 10% contribution from Musafir.com.

50% off on International Visas: Explore the world with ease and save significantly on international visas.

5% contribution on Hotels: Secure your stay at top-notch hotels with an unbeatable 5% contribution from Musafir.com.

AED 300 contribution on Booking Holidays: Plan your dream holiday and save AED 300 on your booking.

This partnership epitomizes Sav's unwavering commitment to helping users save on their travel aspirations. Musafir.com joins this mission as one of the pioneering companies promoting sustainable affordability in the travel category.

A Unified Vision for Financial Empowerment

This partnership between Sav and Musafir.com is about fostering sustainable financial practices in an era where saving and accessibility are paramount. It is particularly significant that both Sav and Musafir.com are based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), reflecting the alignment of their vision with the Sustainable Finance charters outlined by the Future Sustainability Forum, Dubai.

Accessible Travel for All

At a time when the travel industry in the UAE is experiencing exponential growth, this partnership takes center stage. The UAE is poised to welcome a record number of visitors this year, and an impressive portion of UAE residents are gearing up for both domestic and international journeys. More than 40% goals created on Sav are towards travel as well.

According to Purvi Munot, co-founder of Sav “The need for accessible and affordable travel solutions is more significant than ever. Sav’s partnership with Musafir Travels has answered this call with a resounding solution. By offering users a platform to save and embark on unforgettable journeys, we're making the dream of travel a reality while ensuring financial well-being for all.”

How it works?

Sign Up: Users sign up on the Sav app using their iOS or Android devices. Create a Goal: In the app's "Shop" section, users create a goal for their holiday with Musafir.com. See Contribution: After setting up the goal, users can immediately see the contribution made by Musafir.com towards their goal. Claim Contribution: Users can claim the brand contribution from Musafir.com once they have saved the target amount.

About Sav

Sav is a revolutionary goal-based savings app that empowers users to save for their dreams and aspirations and rewards them for planned purchases through Save Now, Buy Later. Its innovative features like smart rules & gamification. and strategic partnerships are transforming the way people save and spend, making financial dreams achievable. With over 70,000 installs in 9 months of operations, Sav is leading the bandwagon in financial planning.

About musafir.com

musafir.com is the UAE's leading online travel agency. musafir.com was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani and Sachin Gadoya in August 2007 to serve leisure customers, branching out into business travel in 2017. musafir.com has a presence across three countries: the UAE, Qatar & India. Offering flights to over 3,000 destinations, hotel stays at more than 1 million properties around the world, holiday experiences and much more, services provided by musafir.com include search & bookings on numerous flights and hotels, UAE tourist visa (application & assistance), international tourist visa assistance, and holiday packages. Since its inception, musafir.com has served over a million customers through our flagship website & branch network.

