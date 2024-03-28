Sav, a leading financial technology company that revolutionizes personal finance management, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Desert Adventures, a leading destination management company in the UAE. This alliance is set to redefine destination experiences, offering Sav users unparalleled access to a diverse array of leisure and adventure services.

With over 75% of residents prioritizing spending on new and memorable experiences, Sav and Desert Adventures are well-positioned to capitalize on this expanding market. Through this partnership, Sav users can now explore the range of Desert Adventures' offerings directly from the Sav app. This includes guided city tours in multiple languages, desert safaris, attraction and theme park tickets, sea cruises, aerial tours, dining experiences, and exciting sports and adventure activities. Additionally, users will benefit from exclusive discounts and offers when booking Desert Adventures experiences through the Sav app.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Desert Adventures to redefine destination experiences for our users”, said Purvi Munot, Co-founder and CEO at Sav. “At Sav, we believe in empowering our users not just financially but also in every aspect of their lives. This collaboration is a significant stride towards enhancing our users' leisure experiences, offering them unique opportunities to explore the destinations and save."

"As one of the most reputable Destination Management Companies in the region, we are very excited to combine our services with Sav’s innovative platform. " said Samir Mehta, COO at Desert Adventures. " This collaboration allows us to effectively distribute our wide range of destination services to the local UAE market, offering unique value propositions for ‘must-do’ experiences."

The integration of Desert Adventures' offerings into the Sav app is now live, allowing users to explore a diverse range of experiences with ease. Both companies are committed to deepening their collaboration, promising users even more innovative features, broader experiences, and enhanced savings, coming soon.

For more information about the partnership and exclusive benefits, please visit the Sav app.

About Sav: Sav is a leading fintech app that transforms personal finance management. Committed to empowering users to plan, budget, and achieve their financial goals faster, Sav offers innovative solutions trusted by over 40,000 users in the UAE.

About Desert Adventures: Desert Adventures Tourism, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Canada, is a leading destination management company (DMC) with over 25 years of experience in the UAE, Oman, and Jordan.

