Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: In a significant step toward advancing the localization of high-tech energy solutions, the Green Electrodes Consortium for Industry (GECI) announced the establishment of Middle East Electrolysers Company, a joint venture with Hygreen Energy of China, a leading manufacturer of water electrolysis systems. The new company will be headquartered in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Hygreen Energy is recognized as one of the world’s leading companies in this field, with over 18 years of experience, having executed more than 300 projects in 30 countries, and developed electrolysis technologies using Alkaline, Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), and Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) systems.

Through Middle East Electrolysers, this partnership will serve the growing demand in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf region, and the wider Middle East and North Africa for high-efficiency electrolyzer technologies, thereby accelerating the development of green hydrogen projects and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Hydrogen Strategy led by the Ministry of Energy.

The company will focus on technology transfer, the establishment of an advanced Research and Development Center, and the training of Saudi talent in collaboration with local universities and research institutions. This initiative will enhance local content and build globally competitive national capabilities.

Dr. Said Jubran Al-Qahtani, Chairman of the Green Electrodes Consortium for Industry (GECI), stated:

“This partnership represents a strategic milestone toward localizing energy-related supply chains — including green hydrogen, fertilizer production, and petrochemical industries. We are proud to see the Kingdom emerging as a regional hub for these promising industries that are shaping the future.”

Mr. Benny Wang, Chairman of Hygreen Energy, added:

“Hygreen has chosen the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as its regional base in the Middle East, recognizing its strong industrial foundation and visionary leadership in clean energy. We are fully committed to establishing a dedicated R&D center, training Saudi engineers, and collaborating with national universities to drive innovation and technological advancement.”

He continued:

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Energy for its support and encouragement. Its initiatives have been a true inspiration for partnerships such as this, which contribute to the transition toward a low-carbon economy.”

Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani, CEO of the Green Electrodes Consortium for Industry (GECI), commented:

“This announcement marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation. Our next step will be to develop a five-year business plan and a long-term strategic roadmap to identify the industrial site for Middle East Electrolysers’ future facilities, aligned with its production and research ambitions.”

This partnership embodies the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a regional leader in clean energy manufacturing and innovation, reinforcing its position as a global hub for sustainable industrial development.